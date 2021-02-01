LCI Joins Sterling Capital

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Luedey Consultants Inc. (LCI), a leading and well recognized benefit consulting firm in Atlantic Canada, announced today that it will merge with Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB). The combined company will be one of the largest independent employee-owned benefit consulting firms in Canada.

Founded in 2002 by Bill Luedey, LCI is a boutique benefit consulting firm with more than 70 clients in Atlantic Canada including both privately owned, public sector employers, and several union building trades. LCI is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia with an office in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The team has a combined 100+ years of consulting experience that includes benefit plan reviews, plan management, claims analysis, market analysis, benchmarking, member communication and coordination of request for proposals.

With respect to the transaction, Bill Luedey, President of LCI, noted that "This is an exciting time for us as we believe the strengths of both LCI and Sterling are a perfect fit for clients of both organizations. By adding LCI's consulting expertise with Sterling's small to mid-sized benefit plan approach, our combined services will be well positioned to effectively offer valuable employee benefit consulting to current and potential clients in Atlantic Canada and other regions of Canada."

"Luedey Consultants is a highly regarded organization with an exceptional reputation in Atlantic Canada. The alignment of core values makes LCI an ideal partner for SCB. Through this merger, the combined firm gains access to new geographies while adding strong internal consulting capabilities from LCI" said SCB President, John Griffin. "I am really looking forward to working with Bill and his outstanding team."

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is one of Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firms that specializes in servicing high-growth small-to-medium size businesses. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which enables Sterling to offer rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base. SCB offers clients a single point of contact for all employee benefit queries which allows their clients to get back to growing their business faster.

SOURCE Sterling Capital Brokers

For further information: John Griffin, President, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.sterlingcapitalbrokers.com/

