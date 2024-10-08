MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LCI Education, a Montréal-based leader in higher education known for its innovative approach and owner of LaSalle College in Montreal and Vancouver, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new European hub, LCI Barcelona, in the Spanish metropolis.

The inauguration of our new European hub, organized in partnership with Air Canada, reinforces LCI Education's position reinforces its position as a global leader in higher education, aligning with its commitment to providing world-class learning opportunities for students around the world.

The 11,000m² building in the heart of Barcelona's most creative and technological neighbourhood, district 22@, enhances LCI Education's presence in Europe and creates new opportunities for Canadian learners to engage with one of the most dynamic educational environments in the world. The 50-million-dollar investment is projected to contribute over 62 million dollars to the city's economy over the next five years.

FOR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: CLICK HERE

New scholarship program for Canadians

LCI Education announces the creation of a program offering 20 annual scholarships, totaling an investment of $1.2 million over the next three years, open to students and graduates of LaSalle College Montréal and Vancouver who wish to pursue higher education in Barcelona. The new program offers the prospect of gaining European and international experience to Canadian talent to enrich their knowledge and skills, and to better contribute to the future of Canadian society.

"LCI Barcelona provides a unique opportunity for learners from across Canada to engage in international mobility, allowing them to pursue their studies abroad and collaborate with peers from around the world," said Claude Marchand, President and CEO of LCI Education.

"This new European hub will definitely enrich the academic experiences of our learners and offer them access to a multicultural learning environment in one of Europe's most creative cities," Marchand added. "Our global ambition, rooted in Montreal, continues to elevate Canada's reputation in the world of education and ensure that Canadian students are well prepared to compete in both local and international creative industries."

LCI Education: a Canadian success story on the international stage

Founded 65 years ago with Collège LaSalle in Montréal, the international organization now operates 12 institutions on five continents, welcoming over 20,000 learners from more than 130 countries each year. The new European hub in Barcelona offers cutting-edge programs in design, fashion, animation, and digital technology. LCI Education's learner-centred educational approach gives students a direct link to the latest global trends in these rapidly growing sectors. By combining a project-based learning model with small class sizes and strong industry connections, the approach serves as a blueprint for 21st-century education.

LCI Education's European hub: a mix of innovation and sustainability

LCI Barcelona, the most international design institution in the city, reflects LCI Education's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The campus is BREEAM®-certified for sustainability, recognized for its energy-efficient design and aligning with Canada's leadership in environmental responsibility. The state-of-the-art facilities include specialized FabLabs, photo labs, and workspaces designed to inspire creativity and collaboration among the 2,500 students the campus welcomes.

A rich legacy of success and impactful alums

LCI Barcelona builds on nearly 100 years of educational heritage. First established in 1928 as a fashion school, LCI Barcelona now offers diverse programs in art, design, communication, and technology. Alums of LCI Barcelona include world-renowned designers and professionals, such as Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro, whose Dominnico brand is favoured by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Rosalía, and Beyoncé. Other notable alums include Josep Font (designer), Maria Escoté (designer), Ruben Berkeley (animation), Juan Vidal (designer), and more. This legacy of success underlines the global impact of LCI Education and its commitment to cultivating the next generation of leaders in the creative industries.

In Canada, renowned designers Brit Wacher, Marie St-Pierre, Eduardo Ramos, Denis Gagnon, Thomas Tait, shoe designer Jérôme C. Rousseau, VFX artist Taeeun Kim, and interior designer Aleem Kassam are just a few of the distinguished alums from Collège LaSalle Montréal and LaSalle College Vancouver.

About LCI Education

LCI Education is an international community of 12 higher education institutions on five continents that empowers and connects our people around the world to opportunity through quality education. Since launching its first campus in Montréal, Canada, more than 65 years ago, LCI Education has built a proven educational model steeped in Canadian values of sharing and commitment.

LCI Education is dedicated to quality higher education, based on an innovative education model that combines hands-on learning methods with the best technology to enable highly skilled, competent professionals ready to meet the challenges of today's world of work.

LCI Education has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for a third consecutive year.

SOURCE Lasalle College International inc.

For more information and interview request, please contact: Maude Samson, Senior Consultant - NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 1-514-250-9058; Maxime Blouin, Manager of Corporate Communication and Partnerships, [email protected], 1-418-554-1872