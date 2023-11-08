TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, LCBO released its 2022/23 Spirit of Sustainability Impact Report which details its efforts to create a more sustainable and equitable future for Ontario. The annual impact report highlights its sustainability and social impact initiatives and commitments that improve the well-being of its customers, employees, and communities across the province.

Through the generosity of customers, and support from its employees, LCBO raised over $14 million to support the health and well-being of Ontario's diverse communities. This is in addition to its $2.58 billion return to the province to support critical services across healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

"We believe it is LCBO's responsibility to lead with purpose," said George Soleas, LCBO President & CEO. "Our Impact Report demonstrates our commitments, progress and way forward to improve the sustainability of the beverage alcohol industry and drive meaningful and equitable change in the communities we call home."

Funds were provided to a diverse group of 18 impact partners including Black CAP, Campfire Circle, Casey House Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, Rainbow Railroad, SickKids Foundation, Tree Canada, Women's College Hospital Foundation and United Way.

LCBO also launched 20 new Spirit of Inclusion scholarships in partnership with the Independent Wine Education Guild. The Spirit of Inclusion Initiative aims to increase equitable representation in the winery, brewery, and distillery fields. To date, the program has supported 13 diverse women as they enter, advance, and thrive in the beverage alcohol industry.

The 2022/23 Impact Report outlines the organization's progress against its priorities, including:

88% of Retail Service Center waste was diverted from landfills.

75% of containers were returned by customers through the Ontario Deposit Return Program, which is funded by the LCBO.

3,454 local Ontario beverage alcohol products offered that generated over $2 billion in support of the local economy.

beverage alcohol products offered that generated over in support of the local economy. Over 750,000 quality assurance tests performed through the LCBO Lab on over 30,000 product samples.

For more information and to view the 2022/23 Spirit of Sustainability Impact Report, visit https://www.lcbo.com/en/impact-report

