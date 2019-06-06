LCBO Programs Expand to Increase Choice and Convenience for Ontarians

LCBO Convenience Outlet (formerly Agency Store) Program set to extend to 200 new communities across the province

Grocery program expands, releasing 87 additional authorizations

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Following the provincial government's announcement today on plans to deliver more choice and convenience for consumers, the LCBO is rolling out an extensive expansion plan to better serve Ontarians. As part of the marketplace expansion, the LCBO will be authorizing 200 new LCBO Convenience Outlets (formerly called LCBO Agency Stores) over the next year. In addition, the Grocery program, started in 2016, will be expanding with 87 new authorizations, bringing the total number of grocers eligible to sell beer, cider, and in some stores, wine, to 450.

"This is an exciting time at the LCBO as we roll out a wide-reaching expansion to better serve Ontarians," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and extending retail access to beverage alcohol products to new communities and additional grocery partnerships will significantly increase access and convenience for consumers across the entire province."

The LCBO Convenience Outlet program provides access to beverage alcohol products to communities that do not otherwise have convenient access to an LCBO retail store or Convenience outlet. The LCBO currently has 209 Convenience Outlet (Agency Store) locations across Ontario and through the expansion will be adding 200 additional outlets in the year ahead including 60 stores expected to open in August, up to another 90 by December 2019, and the remainder in spring 2020. For a list of the communities eligible for new Convenience Outlet authorizations click here.

To facilitate the expansion, the LCBO has today released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking applications from local retailers in the 200 newly identified communities interested in receiving a Convenience Outlet authorization. All business applicants that meet the requirements for an authorization will be entered into a lottery for each community and those selected will be eligible for Convenience Outlet authorizations. To access the RFP and download an application package click here. The deadline for applications is June 25.

The Grocery program expansion includes the addition of 87 Grocery authorizations, which will allow grocery operators to sell wine, beer and cider. The LCBO has released a Request for Entries (RFE) today on Biddingo.com. After completing the RFE process, eligible grocers will be selected through a lottery process. Successful grocers will then apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for an authorization and enter into a wholesale supply agreement with the LCBO. The deadline for submissions is June 20.

LCBO is procuring experienced third party service providers to deliver technical support for the selection processes for both grocery stores and LCBO Convenience Outlet operators. These third parties will ensure that the operation of the lotteries for both processes is completely independent.

