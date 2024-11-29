LCBO Holiday Campaign Supports Kids with Serious Illness

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle is thrilled to be an LCBO beneficiary during the 2024 "Share the Joy, Give with Purpose" fundraising campaign. From November 29 to December 31, LCBO customers across Ontario can donate $2, $5, or $10 at checkout, helping Campfire Circle deliver critical play-based programming to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

Young patients in hospital participate in arts & crafts activity led by Campfire Circle. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Campfire Circle is proud to be an LCBO charity partner alongside Ontario's four children's hospital foundations: CHEO Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, and SickKids Foundation. This partnership allows Campfire Circle to bring joy, connection, and camp experiences to kids and families navigating serious illness in paediatric hospitals, local communities, and at two medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford—all at no cost to families.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting people and communities across Ontario, LCBO is proud to partner with Campfire Circle this holiday season through our 'Share the Joy, Give with Purpose' campaign," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "Now entering our third year as partners, the dollars raised during this year's campaign will help Campfire Circle expand their programming and support their meaningful work with kids with cancer or serious illness and their families across the province."

The holidays can be especially hard for families in hospital, but Campfire Circle staff work tirelessly to bring elements of seasonal joy right to kids' bedsides and group sessions through activities like arts & crafts, interactive games, and ukulele lessons. These experiences provide much-needed normalcy, fun, and connection for kids and families during their treatment journey.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing partnership with LCBO, their dedicated staff, and the generous customers who give to make our programs possible," said Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Your support ensures that even more kids with cancer or serious illness and their families can experience moments of joy and connection when they need it most."

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camps. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

