Campfire Circle Announces Transformative $20 Million Donation in Support of Bold Expansion

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Philanthropist Emmanuelle Gattuso has made a milestone $20 million donation to Campfire Circle , a charity that delivers year-round, play-based programs to children with serious illness. Her gift will fuel the charity's bold vision to grow from serving 3,000 kids a year to 10,000 by 2030, by expanding their in-hospital programming and building a new medical camp in Prince Edward County.

Emmanuelle Gattuso is one of Toronto's most dedicated philanthropists, known for her longstanding commitment to improving health outcomes for underrepresented groups through her charitable organization, La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso.

Gattuso hopes that her gift will inspire more people to support Campfire Circle. Driven by her belief that every child deserves the chance to experience the simple joys of being a kid, she sees Campfire Circle as the place that makes that possible. Her $20 million donation will fuel innovation and create lasting impact.

"Camp gives kids the freedom to just be kids again," said Emmanuelle Gattuso. "With this gift, I want to make sure thousands more children can discover joy, adventure and connection, no matter what illness they're facing."

Campfire Circle (formerly known as Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium) is expanding its mission from serving kids with cancer to include more children with serious illnesses, such as heart disease, sickle cell disease, blood disorders, and organ failure and transplants. Currently, more than 40,000 children in Ontario live with life-impacting conditions that limit their opportunities to socialize, play and build skills.

The demand has never been greater – Campfire Circle's two existing overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford have reached full capacity. Expanding Campfire Circle's mission is essential to ensuring these children do not miss out on the formative experiences that shape confidence, resilience and lifelong connections.

"When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, so much of their childhood is put on pause," said Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "This extraordinary gift will help us expand our programs so more children can access critical play-based programs that were once out of reach."

In addition to year-round medically supported camp programs, Campfire Circle is the official play provider for Ontario's paediatric hospitals, meeting children at SickKids, McMaster Children's, London Children's Hospital, and CHEO in Ottawa. Free for families, these programs build confidence, resilience, and connection among kids who share a similar journey.

