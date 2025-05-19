LBB Specialties Named Distribution Partner for ABITEC Ingredient Solutions Across North America

NORWALK, Conn., May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with ABITEC, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of specialty lipids and surfactants, commonly used as solubilizers, emulsifiers, and lubricants. Under this agreement, LBBS will serve as one of ABITEC's Master Distribution Partners for their ingredient solutions across the Personal Care, Food & Nutrition, HI&I, and Industrial Specialties markets in the U.S.

Through this partnership, LBB Specialties will distribute ABITEC's medium-chain triglycerides, mono- and diglycerides, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and esters. These product lines enhance LBBS's ability to deliver a broader portfolio of specialty ingredients, providing our customers with technically driven solutions across key markets and industries.

"This partnership with ABITEC aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing premium service and innovative solutions to our customers. It not only enhances our portfolio with their high-quality ingredients but also reinforces our dedication to operating as a truly customer-centric organization. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to meet the evolving demands of the Personal Care, Food & Nutrition, HI&I, and Industrial Specialties markets. We believe that this strategic alliance will deliver significant value for both our customers and our partners, paving the way for long-term success and growth in North America," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President and CEO of LBB Specialties.

"ABITEC is proud to partner with LBB Specialties, whose extensive reach and industry expertise, supported by a technically skilled and customer-centric sales force, perfectly complement ABITEC's portfolio of high-quality, innovative ingredients. Together, we are positioned to deliver exceptional solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers, driving meaningful results and long-term success.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies as we enhance our distribution model through a trusted partnership that shares our focus on customer success, technical excellence, and market leadership," said Michael Mazur, Commercial Business Director, Nutritional Sciences and Specialty Chemistries Divisions of ABITEC.

About LBB Specialties LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

