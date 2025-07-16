NORWALK, Conn., July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new exclusive distribution partnership in Canada with Givaudan Active Beauty, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative active and specialty ingredients for cosmetic applications.

Under this agreement, LBB Specialties Canada becomes the exclusive Canadian distributor of Givaudan Active Beauty's portfolio of high-precision cosmetic ingredient solutions.

This collaboration enhances LBBS Canada's ability to offer a broader range of specialty ingredients and provide technically driven solutions for skin, hair, makeup, and body applications, including proven technologies like biotech actives, hyaluronic acid, and squalane.

"This partnership with Givaudan Active Beauty aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing premium service and innovative solutions to our customers. It not only enhances our portfolio with their high-precision ingredients but also reinforces our dedication to operating as a truly customer-centric organization. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to meet the evolving demands of the personal care market. We believe that this strategic alliance will deliver significant value for both our customers and partners, paving the way for long-term success and growth in Canada," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President and CEO of LBB Specialties.

"Givaudan Active Beauty is proud to partner with LBB Specialties, whose extensive reach and industry expertise, supported by a scientifically skilled and customer-centric sales force, perfectly complement Givaudan Active Beauty's portfolio of high-precision, innovative ingredients. Together, we are positioned to deliver exceptional solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers, driving meaningful results and long-term success," said Andre Henriques, Commercial Head – NOAM of Givaudan Active Beauty.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Givaudan Active Beauty

Givaudan Active Beauty crafts avant-garde cosmetic actives and high-end specialties that make people look and feel good. We bring nature's most precious gifts to the art of personal care in the form of biotech & botanical high-performing molecules, delighting consumers. Our extensive portfolio of award-winning skin & hair ingredients spans a variety of benefits for human beauty: from well-ageing and self-tanners to radiance, microbiome-friendly, soothers, hydrators, and more. Backed by solid scientific recognition and consumers' awareness, we remain at the cutting edge of this rapidly expanding market to deliver sustainable solutions supporting the growth of our customers. This is Givaudan. Human by nature. Learn more at www.givaudan.com/activebeauty

