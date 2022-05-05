MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Arbitrarily arrested on February 19. 2022, on the basis of aberrant and spurious charges, Lazhar Zouaimia has been away from his home, family, friends and work for two and a half months.

Today, Lazhar showed up at the Algiers airport and was able to board the Air Algerie flight to Montreal (5:10 am from Montreal). We do not know the circumstances that allowed this "miraculous" outcome. For the moment, Lazhar needs to recover from the fatigue of the trip and to enjoy the immense happiness of finding his family and home.

Incarcerated for 40 days, then provisionally released by court order, since March 30, he has been in a situation of total lawlessness for 35 days: de jure, he was free to move and travel (awaiting trial), but de facto he was illegally prevented from leaving the Algerian territory. This paradoxical situation has just ended today.

Lazhar will speak later about his painful experience and the next steps.

