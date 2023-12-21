LAZEEZ SHAWARMA LAUNCHES "PAY IT FORWARD" CAMPAIGN TO SPREAD HOLIDAY KINDNESS

A commitment to spreading kindness & inspiring acts of goodwill.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As the holiday season unfolds, Lazeez Shawarma, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, is proud to announce the commencement of its "Pay it Forward" campaign, starting December 21st. With a commitment to spreading kindness and inspiring acts of goodwill throughout the year, Lazeez Shawarma is set to make a positive impact on communities across the region at 60+ locations.

Lazeez Shawarma at Dixie & Aimco (CNW Group/Lazeez Shawarma) Lazeez Shawarma Kindness Window (CNW Group/Lazeez Shawarma)

In a gesture of solidarity, Lazeez Shawarma's head office will kick off the campaign by donating 600 Kindness tickets. valued at $11.25+HST each. These distinctive tickets, bearing the signature of Lazeez Shawarma, will be prominently displayed on the front window of every store, visible from the outside. The Kindness coupons act as an invitation for anyone in need to enjoy a complimentary meal at Lazeez Shawarma.

When someone in need sees the coupon on the window from the outside, they can walk in, take one coupon from the "Kindness Window," and present it to the cashier for a free meal—either a Regular Chicken-on-the-rocks or a Regular Falafel-on-the-rocks. Limiting one coupon per person to ensures fair distribution.

To keep the spirit of generosity alive, the "Pay it Forward" chain encourages customers to purchase these Kindness tickets and pay it forward by providing a meal for someone in need. Customers can personalize the ticket by writing their first name on it and placing it on the front window, facing outside, making it available for someone in need to redeem.

As part of Lazeez Shawarma's commitment to inclusivity, customers from all over Canada have the opportunity to participate in the campaign by donating online. To contribute, individuals can simply

e-transfer to [email protected]. For each donated amount, an equivalent number of Kindness tickets will be printed and distributed in the donor's name, amplifying the reach and impact of the "Pay it Forward" initiative.

The campaign, aims to fostering a spirit of generosity and community, and will run until December 31st, allowing Lazeez Shawarma and its customers to make a meaningful impact during the holiday season.

Lazeez Shawarma invites the community to join in this heartwarming initiative, encouraging everyone to embrace the true spirit of the holidays by participating in the "Pay it Forward" campaign and donate a Kindness On The Rocks to someone in need.

ABOUT LAZEEZ SHAWARMA

Founded in 2013, Lazeez Shawarma has rapidly grown to become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts. With a focus on authentic Mediterranean cuisine, they offer a diverse menu featuring mouthwatering shawarma, falafels, salads, and more. Lazeez Shawarma prioritizes fresh, high-quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, creating a memorable dining experience. They have been consistently voted the #1 Shawarma Restaurant by the Mississauga News and Brampton Guardian Readers Choice Awards since 2015. For more details, visit www.lazeezshawarma.com

