Celebrate Shawarma Day with Lazeez Shawarma: Signature Items for Just $5!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Lazeez Shawarma, the fast-growing Canadian fast-food chain renowned for its delicious, authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, is thrilled to announce its exciting Shawarma Day campaign. Spiced to perfection, marinated right, and topped with our signature sauces, Lazeez food hits the local taste buds hard. Get ready to savor the bold flavors of the Middle East as Lazeez invites all food lovers to celebrate it with a special offer that will have taste buds rejoicing!

On Shawarma Day, customers can enjoy the following popular dishes at an amazing price of only $5.

Regular Chicken on the Rocks

Regular Chicken Wrap

Regular Falafel on the Rocks

Regular Falafel Wrap

With over 60+ locations across Ontario and rapidly expanding, Lazeez Shawarma has become a household name for shawarma lovers, thanks to its high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, and friendly service.

Shawarma Day Special Offers

On 15 October, fans of Lazeez Shawarma can enjoy these mouthwatering deals that showcase some of the most popular items from the menu. Whether you're a fan of the tender, seasoned chicken served over spiced rice in the Chicken on the Rocks, or prefer a classic Chicken Wrap, there's something for everyone. Veggie lovers aren't left out either, with crispy Falafel on the Rocks and Falafel Wrap making the perfect choices for a filling, plant-based meal.

"At Lazeez, Shawarma Day is a time to celebrate not only the love for our food but also the community that has supported us over the years," said the team at Lazeez Shawarma. "We're proud to be offering these fan-favorite items for just $5, so everyone can join in the celebration and experience the flavors that have made us a local favorite."

In addition to the incredible deals, Lazeez Shawarma is inviting guests to engage with the brand by sharing their Shawarma Day experiences on social media. By tagging @LazeezShawarma and using the hashtag #ShawarmaDay or #Unitedbytaste, participants will have a chance to be featured on Lazeez's official social channels and win exclusive prizes.

About Lazeez Shawarma

Founded on the belief that quality, fresh ingredients, and bold flavors can come together to create a delicious and satisfying dining experience. What began as a single store has grown into a thriving chain with more than 60+ locations across Ontario. With a commitment to authentic taste and top-notch service, Lazeez continues to delight customers, whether they're long-time fans or first-time visitors. In both Brampton and Mississauga, Lazeez Shawarma has proudly held the title of the #1 Shawarma for eight consecutive years, a testament to its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.lazeezshawarma.com and follow @lazeezshwarama on social media.

Lazeez Shawarma – United by taste

https://www.lazeezshawarma.com/

