Lazaridis Institute's ScaleUp Program accepts 11 exceptional companies

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Lazaridis Institute for the Management of Technology Enterprises, part of the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, has selected 11 of Canada's highest-potential growth-stage companies for the seventh cohort of Lazaridis ScaleUp.

The Lazaridis Institute supports Canada's entrepreneurial sector through research and programs focused on rapid growth and innovation. Lazaridis ScaleUp helps companies accelerate their growth through access to a global network of experts for working sessions and mentorship, and inclusion in peer groups that span the country.

"A year ago, no one knew what effect the pandemic would have on the innovation sector," said Kim Morouney, managing director of the Lazaridis Institute. "But in the five years since our program began, and with the pandemic still disrupting our lives, the 60-plus ScaleUp companies have raised $1.25 billion in funding and created nearly 3,000 jobs."

"Our selection panel this year witnessed first-hand the continuing vibrancy of Canadian innovation," said Morouney. "And it isn't all delivery services and used cars. But the really heartening news is that nine of the 11 incoming companies have founders from underrepresented groups: women, BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, new Canadians and Canadians with disabilities. These companies represent Canada at our best."

The final 11 companies cover a range of sectors, including medical devices, marketplaces, artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare, consumer products, international travel and more:

Aviron Interactive, Toronto

BreatheSuite, St. John's

Citylitics, Toronto

DealMaker, Toronto

Freddie, Calgary

Furnishr, Toronto

GoMaterials, Montreal

Savvyy, Toronto

Sherpa, Toronto

Three Ships Beauty, Toronto

ZayZoon, Calgary

Lazaridis ScaleUp saw strong applications from B.C. through to the Maritimes. Despite COVID and ongoing economic challenges, innovative companies are thriving in large and small centres from coast to coast.

ScaleUp Cohort 7 launches in November, with peer groups, mentoring and workshops led by some of the world's most successful tech executives. Past workshop topics have included growth and valuation for Canadian scaleups, next-level product development, global marketing and growth SEO. The program will be virtual until gathering restrictions are lifted. Sponsors for Lazaridis ScaleUp include Borden Ladner Gervais, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Deloitte and Boast AI.

