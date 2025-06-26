Jim Balsillie donates additional $5 million to Laurier and the Balsillie School to establish Digital Governance Initiative and bolster Canada's productivity

Transformative investment will strengthen Canada's capacity in law, digital sovereignty, trade and technology governance

WATERLOO, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In an era of escalating digital disruptions threatening national sovereignty and economic resilience, Jim Balsillie, Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, is making a $5 million investment in Wilfrid Laurier University and the Balsillie School of International Affairs to launch the urgently needed Digital Governance Initiative.

The new Digital Governance Initiative is a bold and comprehensive response to Canada's need to shape policy and increase productivity amid growing threats to sovereignty and security. The initiative features a made-in-Canada legal advisory centre for international trade and technology governance and cutting-edge professional training programs, including a proposed graduate degree with an innovative focus on law, digital sovereignty and global technology governance. The gift follows an earlier $5 million donation from Balsillie to create the Technology Governance program at the Balsillie School.

This transformative gift dramatically expands Canada's capacity-building for innovation and productivity economies.

"Canada's economic prosperity, national security and human rights depend on whether we shape the rules of the digital economy—or become passive bystanders," said Balsillie. "The changing nature of international trade agreements, particularly around intangible assets like artificial intelligence, data and intellectual property, is complex and technical, and building capacity here is essential."

With programs ranging from executive education to specialized graduate studies, the Digital Governance Initiative addresses pressing global technology governance challenges, empowering current and future business and government leaders to strategically navigate complex digital landscapes.

The legal advisory centre bridges critical policy gaps, providing guidance to both capitalize on opportunities and counter threats posed by new international digital frameworks.

"As geopolitical dynamics and digital disruption reshape the global economy, Canada must lead with innovation-driven governance," said Wilfrid Laurier University's President and Vice-Chancellor, Deborah MacLatchy. "Jim Balsillie's visionary support underscores the power of universities to cultivate agile leaders capable of turning digital risks into national opportunities."

The initiative champions a uniquely Canadian approach to assertively protecting the country's digital sovereignty – one that is grounded in democratic inclusivity, accountability, reliability and transparency.

"We cannot afford to lag, it's Canada's time to lead and universities have a role to play," said Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs, Ann Fitz-Gerald. "Innovation without governance leaves us vulnerable; governance without innovation stagnates progress. Jim Balsillie's investment ensures that we are educating current and future leaders to excel at both, safeguarding our nation's future in an increasingly complex digital world."

With its first executive programs launching in July, the Digital Governance Initiative will strategically position Canada as an authoritative leader in digital governance.

SOURCE Wilfrid Laurier University

Media contact: Lori Chalmers Morrison, Director: Integrated Communications, Wilfrid Laurier University, [email protected]