The iconic Lay's® brand is putting some of our most iconic flavours from Doritos®, Ruffles® and Smartfood® on its classic potato chip to see who does it best in the ultimate Flavour Faceoff

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Lay's®, Canada's leading potato chip brand, is putting its own spin on some of Frito-Lay Canada's best-selling flavours from the Ruffles®, Doritos® and Smartfood® brands. Introducing three new, limited edition potato chip flavours: Lay's® All Dressed, Lay's® Sweet Chili Heat!® and Lay's® White Cheddar — all proudly made in Canada and now available from coast to coast!

With the pairing of these iconic flavours and perfectly crispy Lay's® potato chips, the question remains: Who does it best? Canadians are invited to take part in the ultimate online #FlavourFaceoff debate, to either share their loyalty to the original snacks or share their love of the new Lay's® interpretation of these beloved flavours.

"Lay's is always looking to excite Canadian snack lovers with a variety of flavour offerings," says Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director – Frito Lay Core Brands, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We are interested to see what Canadians think and where their loyalties lie: the original brand or Lay's new take to the fan-favourite flavours."

Starting today, Canadians can find the limited edition Lay's® flavours at all major retailers nationwide. Fans of the Lay's® brand can also get involved! Lay's® invites Canadians to grab a bag and join the debate online by using #FlavourFaceOff and tagging @LaysCanada. Canadians should also keep an eye on @LaysCanada on Instagram to see what notable Canadian media and influencer personalities are getting involved in this exciting debate.

