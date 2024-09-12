Extended sponsorship comes after Frito-Lay's success as Regional Supporter during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and as Tournament Supporter at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Lay's, alongside an iconic portfolio of food brands that includes Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, and more, is now taking the sponsorship to the next level and going global in celebration of fans' passion for soccer

Deal will encompass two historic milestones for FIFA: ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever and the first-ever South American FIFA Women's World Cup™ in 2027

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Lay's, a brand that has been bringing people together for generations, is building on its commitment to celebrating soccer fandom by becoming an Official Sponsor of both the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™. This marks a global extension of Frito-Lay's successful role as a Regional Supporter during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and as a Tournament Supporter at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™.

The exciting new partnership brings together two titans – the world's favourite chip brand and the world's biggest and most popular single-sporting events for men and women – to spread the joy of the beautiful game to millions of fans worldwide.

As Official Sponsor, Lay's, alongside an iconic portfolio of food brands, including Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Cracker Jack, PopCorners and Quaker, will bring fans closer to the game than ever before with exclusive experiences, merchandise, consumer activations and more.

On announcing the deal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "We're delighted to extend this partnership with Lay's and strengthen our collaboration as we head into a historic period for FIFA and the wider football community. After being involved in the last FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup, we're proud that Lay's has shared in our trust, vision and ideas for the development of the global game and has joined us on this journey into the future. Together, we will create special experiences for fans worldwide."

"Globally beloved, soccer is a force for positivity, inspiring communities around the world to come together to celebrate the sport they love," says Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, Frito Lay Canada. "Connecting fans to what matters most through joyful, shared experiences is what our iconic brands are all about, and this groundbreaking partnership with FIFA allows us to inject the fun of our brands into what will be next-level experiences for Canadian soccer fans."

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and to be hosted by three countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States – while the FIFA Women's World Cup™ will be held in South America for the first time in 2027. With the two tournaments set to make history, Lay's is joining the hype by rewarding soccer fans in new and unexpected ways. The brand will break new ground at both tournaments by recognizing and rewarding the "Fan of the Match" at every match, spotlighting those in the stands whose passion and energy bring the beautiful game to life, and providing them with one-of-a-kind experiences.

Additionally, Lay's, and the full portfolio of food brands, will engage fans on a global scale via in-store and digital promotions leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™. The brands will also be prominently featured on the pitch at every match through LED stadium display board exposure and press conference backdrops. Going beyond the stadiums, Lay's and the iconic food portfolio will deliver immersive consumer experiences at FIFA Official fan zones across hosting cities.

"This historic FIFA partnership marks a huge milestone for Frito-Lay, uniting Lay's – the world's most popular chip – and our other iconic brands with the world's biggest sporting event," said Rachel Ferdinando, President Frito Lay and Quaker Canada. "Soccer is both a sport and a way of life, and being able to connect with fans during these amazing moments deepens our relationship with Canadians – particularly as the FIFA World Cup™ comes to Toronto and Vancouver in 2026."

"The football pitch offers a place for everyone, which mirrors the ethos of Canada as host country – and makes Frito-Lay the ideal partners in helping us connect Canadians from coast-to-coast, as we get ready to welcome the world in 2026," said Peter Montopoli, Chief Tournament Officer FWC 2026 Canada. "Together with our partners, we'll create memorable experiences on and off the pitch over the next two years. We look forward to bringing great football to Canada, and Canada to the world."

In addition to Lay's established legacy with FIFA, the brand has also led massive soccer culture-defining initiatives. These include the 'Made For The Moment' campaign, a love letter to Canada and its unique relationship with the beautiful game. The campaign kicked off with a "Taste of Soccer," featuring actor and soccer fan, John Boyega, showcasing that no matter where your loyalty lies, a "Taste Of Soccer" is a rally call for the nation, and a new generation of soccer fans, to celebrate every moment that makes the game so special.

The brand is also continuing its commitment to football at the community level, mobilizing the power of the game to create positive impact and drive purpose-led initiatives including Lay's RePlay. This program brings joy to deserving communities by creating sustainable football pitches partially made of reused chip bags in tandem with educational programming.

