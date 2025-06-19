MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - LawZero today announced the appointment of Sam Ramadori as its Co-President and Executive Director. This strategic leadership addition sets the stage for the organization's ambitious push toward advancing research and developing technical solutions for safe-by-design AI systems. With a Co-Presidency structure, LawZero combines the scientific leadership of Yoshua Bengio—the most cited AI researcher in the world—with the operational and strategic expertise of Executive Director Sam Ramadori to advance its mission.

Previously CEO of Brainbox AI, a startup leveraging AI to make buildings smarter, greener and more efficient, Ramadori brings deep expertise in scaling up organizations. His appointment marks an important early step in LawZero's growth, as it begins expanding its technical team, increasing its philanthropic funding, and putting its governance strategy into action.

Prior to joining LawZero, Ramadori held key leadership roles including:

"I'm honored to join LawZero as it undertakes the development of safe-by-design AI aimed at helping mitigate the major risks this technology presents, while allowing humanity to collectively reap its benefits," said Sam Ramadori, Co-President and Executive Director of LawZero. "I'm thrilled to start this new journey with Yoshua and the team to work on some of our era's most pressing questions," he added.

"Sam's experience and leadership skills are exactly what LawZero needs to move forward. Just as importantly, he shares our vision that AI should be developed and used safely towards human flourishing. We're delighted to welcome him to the team," said Yoshua Bengio, Co-President and Scientific Director of LawZero.

About LawZero

LawZero is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing research and creating technical solutions that enable safe-by-design AI systems. Its scientific direction is based on new research and methods led by Professor Yoshua Bengio, the most cited AI researcher in the world. Based in Montréal, LawZero's research aims to build non-agentic AI that could be used to accelerate scientific discovery, to provide oversight for agentic AI systems, and to advance the understanding of AI risks and how to avoid them. LawZero believes that AI should be cultivated as a global public good—developed and used safely towards human flourishing. LawZero was incubated at Mila—Quebec AI Institute, a non-profit founded by Professor Bengio. Mila now serves as LawZero's operating partner. For more information, visit www.lawzero.org

Media Contact: Marc-Antoine Guérard, [email protected]