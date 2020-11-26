Lawmakers Ask Minister of Justice David Lametti for Pornhub Sex Trafficking Investigation, Anti-Trafficking Movement Traffickinghub Applauds Move

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- On Wednesday, Canadian members of parliament and senators from four parties sent a strong open letter to Minister of Justice, Attorney General David Lametti asking for swift government action against Pornhub, and its Montreal-based parent company MindGeek, for hosting and profiting from mass sexual crime including child rape, trafficking, abuse and assault.

The letter stated, "Over the past two years, MindGeek has received international attention due to the real exploitation of women and minors featured in some of the content that they publish and sell on Pornhub and other subsidiary websites…"

"In 2019, the Sunday Times UK found 'dozens' of illegal videos of child sexual exploitation on Pornhub within 'minutes.' Some of the illegal content had been on the platform for more than three years. Other journalists have highlighted additional examples of content featuring victims of child sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, and sexual assault being published on Pornhub. Most recently, Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin published an expose on racist and exploitive content he found on MindGeek websites.

"Further, many victims now are speaking out and sharing horrific stories of their videos of child abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking being posted on Pornhub and available to all for download. For some, their pleas to have the videos removed are ignored by Pornhub for months or years. Even when the videos are removed, in many cases it is only hours or days before their exploitation is uploaded again."

An exclusive report was also released on Thursday by Montreal based The Logic highlighting the parliamentary letter to AG Lametti and also revealing that Canada's largest federally funded child protection agency withdrew its membership from the international coalition of child protection hotlines INHOPE over MindGeek's financial involvement.

The recent parliamentary letter was a follow up to a previous letter sent in March, 2020 asking Prime Minister Trudeau to investigate Pornhub/MindGeek for alleged complicity in child sex trafficking and abuse. On October 1, MP Arnold Vierson made a speech in parliament regarding Pornhub/MindGeek's alleged enabling and profiting from sex trafficking, rape, and exploitation videos.

Canadian lawmakers join over 2 million people from 192 countries, and over 300 organizations, petitioning for Montreal-based Pornhub and the executives behind it to be held accountable.

Go to Traffickinghub.com to learn more. The Traffickinghub campaign, founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry, is a non-religious, non-partisan effort to hold the largest porn website in the world accountable for enabling and profiting off of the mass sex-trafficking and exploitation of women and minors.

