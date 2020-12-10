Law Society Welcome to the Professions Celebrations - recognizing our newest licensees

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Last night and this evening, the Law Society of Ontario broadcast virtual Welcome to the Professions Celebrations to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of recently licensed lawyers and paralegals. Family, friends, colleagues and stakeholders were invited to take part.

The celebrations included an Indigenous ceremony by Elder Myeengun Henry of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Congratulatory remarks were made by: Law Society Treasurer Teresa Donnelly; the Honourable George Strathy, Chief Justice of Ontario; and, the Honourable Paul Rouleau, Justice of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

"The legal professions are steeped in a long, rich history. The members of this most recent and unique cohort have earned a special place in the history books as they embark on their legal careers during a pandemic," said Treasurer Donnelly. "Resilience is a character trait that has long been valued by members of the legal professions. Our newest licensees, have demonstrated and embraced this attribute with grace and fortitude; characteristics that will continue to serve them and their clients throughout their careers."

"Over the past many months, the pandemic has required unprecedented transformation of the legal system. At the same time we have seen technological change, we have seen social changes that will affect the future of the profession," said Chief Justice Strathy. "Change will be aided by transformations in the composition of the legal profession, which thankfully better reflects the diverse population we serve. It is incumbent on all of us to ensure that our legal system serves all communities in Ontario."

"The world in which you will be working is constantly changing. Whether it's globalization, the rise of artificial intelligence or even the consequences of the pandemic, I believe that this is an auspicious time and full of opportunities," said Justice Rouleau. "Don't be afraid of change. The legal professions and the practice of law have always been subject to change and progress. As Darwin said: It is not the strongest of the species that survives, not the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change."

For those who could not attend, the celebration will be available for on-demand viewing via the Law Society's YouTube Channel beginning December 11.

