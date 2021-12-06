Law Society taking custody of businesses operated by Benito Zappia

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The legal services business of revoked paralegal Benito Zappia is subject to trusteeship orders of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The Law Society was appointed as trustee of all of Mr. Zappia's legal services businesses under these orders and is in the process of taking custody of client files and materials relating to his practice, including the following businesses:

We Win or It's Free

We Win or It's Free Marketing

We Win or It's Free Consulting

We Win or It's Free Traffic Tickets

We Win Traffic Tickets

We Win

While this practice is being recovered, clients of these businesses may be unaware that their traffic ticket matters are not being spoken to before the Courts.

All clients or former clients of Mr. Zappia or any of the 'We Win' businesses may contact the Law Society's Trustee Services department at [email protected] or 416-947-3366 or 1-800-668-7380.

These businesses continued to operate despite the suspension and subsequent revocation of Mr. Zappia's licence to provide legal services, requiring the Law Society to engage the trusteeship provisions of the Law Society Act in order to protect the public.

Licensees of the Law Society who are concerned that they may have facilitated unauthorized legal services by accepting referral work from Mr. Zappia or any 'We Win' business, directly or indirectly, on or after December 18, 2019, must self-report to the Law Society pursuant to Rule 6.01(5) and (6) of the Paralegal Rules of Conduct. Please email [email protected] or phone 416-947-3315 or 1-800-668-7380.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

https://lso.ca/

