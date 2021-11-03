Law Society's Access to Innovation project is accepting applications

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Access to Innovation (A2I) project has launched and is ready to accept applications from providers of innovative technological legal services (ITLS) who wish to serve Ontario consumers while complying with operating conditions that protect the public.

"The A2I project benefits Ontarians, legal service providers and the Law Society. By offering new ways to reach consumers, while protecting the public, A2I opens up avenues for improved access to justice," said CEO Diana Miles. "In addition to supporting providers of technological legal services with a framework to develop responsible and innovative tools, the A2I project helps legal professionals understand the opportunities associated with ITLS and how they can enhance their work by using, adapting to, or developing their own ITLS tools."

A2I is a five-year pilot project, open to a broad range of ITLS providers involving any legal function. Providers' tools or programs must feature the innovative delivery of legal services via technology. Applications will be accepted from any type of provider – lawyer or paralegal licensee, non-licensee, law firm, business or not-for-profit organization.

Approval to participate in the A2I project means that a provider can operate in Ontario for an agreed period of time, subject to operating and reporting requirements that protect the public. Participants must have obtained all other applicable permissions, such as business permits, to operate their ITLS tool or program in Ontario.

Information about eligibility, the application process and more can be found at LSO.ca/A2I.

Potential applicants and others interested in receiving updates about the project and information about future events are invited to email [email protected] to be added to the A2I mailing list.

Part of the funding for the Access to Innovation project is generously provided by a grant from The Law Foundation of Ontario. Through granting and collaboration, the Foundation invests in knowledge and services that help people understand the law and use it to improve their lives. The Law Society is grateful for its support.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario, and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Wynna Brown, Director, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

https://lso.ca/

