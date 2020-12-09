Law Society recognizes outstanding members of the legal professions

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Outstanding members of Ontario's legal professions were recognized for their career achievements and contributions to their communities at a virtual reception, hosted by Treasurer Teresa Donnelly.

"The Law Society Awards recognize excellence of the recipient both as a professional and a community leader," said Law Society Treasurer Teresa Donnelly. "The varied experience and contributions of recipients demonstrate the evolution of the professions, the many sectors and communities we touch and the passion for justice that our members have in serving their clients and the public."

The following members of Ontario's legal professions were recognized for their exceptional career achievements and contributions to their communities.

The Law Society Medal was presented to Professor Jeff Berryman, Marie Chen, Dr. Ron Ellis, Arleen Huggins, Gilbert Labine, Colonel (Ret'd) Vihar Joshi, Heather Joy Ross, Dr. Dianne Saxe and Donald V. Thomson.

The Lincoln Alexander Award was presented to John E. Valeriote and the Laura Legge Award was presented to Jacqueline Lewis. Mary Birdsell received the J. Shirley Denison Award and the William J. Simpson Distinguished Paralegal Award was presented to Michelle L. Haigh.

Read about the achievements of the 2020 recipients.

Nominations for the 2021 Law Society Awards

Nominations for the 2021 Law Society Awards are open until January 20, 2021. Members are encouraged to nominate colleagues from all communities, practice areas, firm sizes, and regions across the province. To learn more, or to submit a nomination, visit LSO.ca.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

