Law Society presents honorary LLD to The Honourable James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont., at London Call to Bar ceremony

Jun 20, 2019

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario presented a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD), today to Ontario's 27th Lieutenant Governor, The Honourable James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont., at its Call to the Bar ceremony at RBC Place London.

As part of its Call ceremonies each year, the Law Society awards honorary doctorates to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law, or the cause of justice. Recipients serve as inspirational keynote speakers for the new lawyers attending the ceremonies.

The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) presented an honorary LLD to The Hon. James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont., (second from left), at its Call to the Bar ceremony in London on June 20, in recognition of his contributions to the province and country throughout his distinguished career in public service. Congratulating him, from left to right are: LSO Treasurer Malcolm Mercer; The Hon. Renée Pomerance, Superior Court of Justice; and LSO bencher Teresa Donnelly. (CNW Group/The Law Society of Ontario)
Mr. Bartleman, who is a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, received the honorary LLD in recognition of his immense contributions to the province and country throughout his distinguished career. While serving as Lieutenant Governor (2002-07) he worked to help eliminate the stigma of mental illness, to fight racism and discrimination, and to encourage Indigenous youth.

He launched the first Lieutenant Governor's Book Drive, which collected 1.2 million used books for First Nations schools and Native Friendship Centres throughout Ontario.

Preceding his appointment, Mr. Bartleman served 35 years in Canada's Foreign Service as ambassador to Cuba, Israel, NATO, and the European Union, and as High Commissioner to South Africa and Australia.

He is an acclaimed author and holds several honours and awards. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of Ontario. See the full biography online

Law Society Treasurer Malcolm Mercer awarded the honorary LLD to Mr. Bartleman, who then delivered the keynote address to the 111 new lawyers at the ceremony.

Jun 20, 2019, 16:51 ET