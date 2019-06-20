Law Society presents honorary LLD to The Honourable James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont., at London Call to Bar ceremony

Mr. Bartleman, who is a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, received the honorary LLD in recognition of his immense contributions to the province and country throughout his distinguished career. While serving as Lieutenant Governor (2002-07) he worked to help eliminate the stigma of mental illness, to fight racism and discrimination, and to encourage Indigenous youth.

He launched the first Lieutenant Governor's Book Drive, which collected 1.2 million used books for First Nations schools and Native Friendship Centres throughout Ontario.

Preceding his appointment, Mr. Bartleman served 35 years in Canada's Foreign Service as ambassador to Cuba, Israel, NATO, and the European Union, and as High Commissioner to South Africa and Australia.

He is an acclaimed author and holds several honours and awards. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of Ontario. See the full biography online.

Law Society Treasurer Malcolm Mercer awarded the honorary LLD to Mr. Bartleman, who then delivered the keynote address to the 111 new lawyers at the ceremony.



SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

