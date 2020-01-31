Law Society presents honorary LLD to Janet E. Minor at Call to the Bar ceremony

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The Law Society presented a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) to legal trailblazer Janet E. Minor, at its Call to the Bar ceremony in Toronto today.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates at Call ceremonies each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice. Recipients serve as inspirational keynote speakers for the new lawyers attending the ceremonies.



"I am pleased to have confirmed the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa upon Janet Minor, in recognition of her dedication and numerous contributions to the legal profession and community," said Malcolm Mercer, Treasurer, Law Society of Ontario. "In her two terms as Treasurer of the Law Society, Janet worked to expand the inclusiveness of the legal profession including the implementation of a Mental Health and Wellness Task Force and a renewed Indigenous Strategy focused on reconciliation."

Ms. Minor dedicated her career to the public interest through her work at the Provincial Government and through her contributions to the Law Society of Ontario.

Called to the Bar of Ontario in 1975, she entered the legal profession at a time when it was still considered a non-traditional career choice for women, particularly in her chosen specialization of civil litigation. She began working in public law at the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General in 1977 and served as general counsel in the Constitutional Law Branch.

A highly respected civil and constitutional litigator, Ms. Minor appeared before all levels of court, acting as counsel on many precedent-setting cases on behalf of the Government of Ontario.

She was first elected as a bencher of the Law Society in 2001 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2011. In 2014, she was elected by Convocation as the Law Society's 65th Treasurer – the first public sector lawyer to do so – and was acclaimed for a second term in June 2015.

