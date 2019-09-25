Law Society presents honorary LLD to Delia Opekokew at Call to Bar ceremony

Ms. Opekokew received the honorary LLD in recognition of her advocacy work in furthering the cause of justice for Indigenous People and human rights for all Canadians.

A member of the Canoe Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, Ms. Opekokew was the first Indigenous woman to be called to the Bars of Ontario (1979), and Saskatchewan (1983). Early in her legal career, she pressed for recognition of the survivors of Residential Schools, one of which she attended for several years. She was also the first woman to run for the leadership of the Assembly of First Nations.

She was appointed from 2008-17 as a Deputy Chief Adjudicator on the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA). Prior to that, she was an adjudicator on the IAP IRSSA and was also an adjudicator under the Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Process created by the Government of Canada (2004-09).

Since 1990, she has practised as a sole practitioner, specializing in Indian treaty rights and Aboriginal law.

Widely recognized by her peers as a passionate advocate and trailblazer, Ms. Opekokew has received many awards.

See full biography online.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook



SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: Susan Tonkin, Senior Communications Advisor, Media Relations, at 416-947-7605 or stonkin@lso.ca

Related Links

http://www.lsuc.on.ca

