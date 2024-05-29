Lavazza IncluCity Unveils 2024 Lineup at The Distillery District

Iconic Festival Couches to Host Tribute to Fellini and Thirty Premieres

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic journey as the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, organized by ICFF, returns to the Distillery Historic District from June 27th to July 21st, 2024. This year's festival offers 25 days of multicultural films, concerts, and unique events, promising an unforgettable celebration of global cinema.

The festival honors cinematic icons with a special tribute to Federico Fellini. The "Fellini Forever: A Journey into Fellini's Studio" will showcase never-before-seen pieces from Fellini's most famous films, including "The Voice of the Moon," "La Dolce Vita," and "Fellini's Casanova." The exhibit's Grand Opening at the Distillery culminates with the Canadian Premiere of "Finally Dawn" by Saverio Costanzo, featuring Lily James, Joe Keery, and Willem Dafoe, on June 27th.

The festival proudly presents the highly anticipated Special Screening of "Space Cadet" by Liz W. Garcia, starring Emma Roberts. From the cobblestone streets of the Distillery District, audiences will be transported to the far reaches of space, and across the globe with epic tales and captivating premieres from over 15 countries, including the International Premiere of "Alles Fifty Fifty" (Germany), the North American Premiere of "Jorge of Capadócia" (Brazil), and the Canadian Premiere of "The War Machine" (Italy).

In memory of the late Norman Jewison, the festival presents a retrospective titled "Jewison's Compass: Navigating Humanity Through Cinema." This tribute features classics like "In the Heat of the Night" and "Moonstruck," celebrating Jewison's legacy in elevating Canadian storytelling to global prominence.

Inclusivity remains at the heart of the festival with the "Breaking Barriers" section, focusing on diversity and disability. Premieres such as "The Shadow of the Sun" (Venezuela) and "A Little Something Extra" (France) showcase stories that celebrate diverse voices and experiences.

Artistic Director Cristiano de Florentiis announces a unique sustainability initiative, integrating 500-year-old wood from the Distillery District into the festival's structures. "We're blending heritage with innovation, creating a sustainable and impact-free environment that enhances both the site and the festival," says de Florentiis.

The "Dark Side" program returns with a lineup of horror and thriller films, curated by Chris Alexander, author and film journalist. The program kicks off with an "In Conversation" event on June 28th, led by Academy Award-winning producer Miles Dale, followed by the special presentation of Guillermo Del toro's "The Shape of Water". Expect spine-tingling premieres like "Home Education" (UK, Italy) and "Breathing In" (South Africa), and "Spirit in the Blood" (Canada).

The 2024 festival edition proudly prepares to award Rocco Papaleo the ICFF Lifetime Achievement Award. Papaleo will present his acclaimed films, including "Basilicata Coast to Coast" and "A Small Southern Enterprise," celebrating his contributions to Italian and international cinema.

Beyond the screen, the Lavazza IncluCity Festival is ready to transform the Distillery District into a multicultural village. Enjoy culinary delights, drink tastings, and over 30 free concerts featuring artists from the Ivory Coast, Italy, and Indigenous musicians, making every visit a celebration of global cultures.

Thanks to: The Distillery District, CIBC, Delta, Aluminum Pergola, Cityzen, Campari, Barilla, CastlepointNuma, GreatGulf, HamiltonSwatch, Empire, Christie®, RAI, CHIN and BlogTO.

The tickets and full lineup are available at https://icff.ca.

Follow us: @icffcanada

About ICFF: Inaugurated as a grassroots non-profit film festival in 2012, ICFF has developed into a multidisciplinary and multicultural organization that embraces all facets of the arts. ICFF has grown to celebrate over 20 different local communities through premieres and special events, attracting 57,000+ attendees at its summer initiative.

