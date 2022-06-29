Lavazza IncluCity Presents '6ix Art Outdoor Exhibit' Launch Cocktail

Mara Cataldi, the Curator of 6ix Art Outdoor, says, "The 6ix Art Outdoor will serve as a public space with the goal of fostering intercultural and multicultural dialogue by promoting a more active engagement and awareness within the communities through the use of visual art. This exhibit embraces the value of heritage showcased not only through the human-shape statue but, most importantly, through artists and the cultural richness they embody: stories, ideas, emotions, desires, dreams, and hopes."

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, the ICFF is thrilled to host a special launch cocktail for media at The Distillery District. The cocktail will offer open bar sponsored by Campari and Masi Wine, gourmet tastings and the opportunity to meet the creators behind each statue.

WHERE: At the new Old Flame Brewery, 50 Take House Lane (in front of Young Centre)

WHEN: Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 pm

WHO: In attendance, all the artists of the 6ix Art Outdoor.

Artists: Alex Garant, AlfAlfA, Caitlin Taguibao, Clandestinosart, David Anthony, Fatspatrol, Gosia Komorski, Jacquie Comrie, Jieun Kim "June", Yen Linh Thai, Micheal Sparaco, Natasha Kudashkina, Peter Triantos, Que Rock

Journalist are invited to stay for the evening screening at the Trinity Outdoor Cinema, at the Distillery District, including cocktail reception.

RSVP at [email protected]. Seats are limited, first come first serve.

Follow us on social media at @icffcanada and @6ixartoutdoor

Learn more at https://icff.ca/6ix-art-outdoor/

About ICFF

Inaugurated as a grassroots non-profit film festival in 2012, ICFF has developed into a multidisciplinary and multicultural organization that embraces all facets of the arts. ICFF has grown to celebrate over 20 different local communities through premieres and special events, attracting 51,000+ attendees at its summer initiative.

SOURCE Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)

For further information: 416-893-3966, [email protected], @ICFFCANADA, 101 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5R 1C1