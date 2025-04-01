MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of Fraud Prevention Month, Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) ("the Bank") has redoubled its efforts to raise public awareness of best practices for customers to protect themselves against scams and frauds of all kinds and to remain vigilant.

Webinars and conference

Over the past month, Laurentian Bank has offered online webinars, in both French and English, accessible to both customers and the public. These interactive sessions provided participants with practical knowledge of various forms of fraud, such as phishing, credit card fraud and online scams. The goal was to raise awareness among citizens and businesses of the current risks and to provide them with concrete tools to identify and avoid these types of fraud.

At the same time, the Bank offered in-branch conferences where customers were able to get personalized advice on how to protect their personal information and money from fraudulent threats. These conferences are also offered in October in certain regions of Quebec.

Emails and website updates

Laurentian Bank also shared practical advice and tips to recognize fraud attempts with customers through a personalized email campaign and reminded them to adopt specific fraud-deterrent behaviours in their daily financial transactions.

The Bank also updated its fraud prevention webpage with information aimed to better equip its customers, 365 days a year.

"The best protection is information. Our customers need to be aware of the risks associated with new technologies and online scams, and it is essential for us to play an active role in educating and informing our customers, " explains Thierry Langevin, Chief, Personal and Commercial Banking at Laurentian Bank. "Laurentian Bank remains committed to pursuing its fraud prevention efforts throughout the year and will continue to strengthen its initiatives to ensure the safety and trust of its customers.", concluded Mr. Langevin.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.

