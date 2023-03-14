MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Laurentian Bank is reinforcing its strategic commitment to Make the Better Choice by publishing the Bank's 2022 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accomplishments in its annual ESG Report. The publication is shared with all of the Bank's stakeholders, thereby deepening its customers' trust, and creating value for its shareholders. Complete details can be consulted in the report available on the ESG Reports page of the Bank's website.

This year, Laurentian Bank launched a series of new ESG initiatives – most notably, it established a 35% reduction target for its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 from a 2022 base year. Other accomplishments include launching its first-ever Sustainable Bond Framework, and further diversifying Commercial Banking's portfolio to increase its focus on ESG industries.

"At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better – it's all in our approach. We're looking at things differently and seeing environmental, social and governance issues as transformative opportunities for our organization. As the Bank's ESG Champion, I couldn't be prouder of the progress we have made so far on our ESG journey." Said Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank.

