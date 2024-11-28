MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Once again this year, Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the 'Bank') announces the conclusion of its two annual charitable campaigns: Laurentian Bank in the Community and Giving Matters. This year, the Bank has raised more than $255 000 for local and national organizations.

Laurentian Bank in the Community

The annual Laurentian Bank in the Community corporate giving campaign encourages Bank employees working in network branches, at Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) and at Business Banking Centres to give back to their communities by identifying local charities and non-profit organizations that will receive donations from the Bank.

This year, for its fourth edition, the Bank is proud to have donated a total of $146 000 to 73 local non-profit organizations across the country.

Click here to consult the complete list of organizations selected by the Bank's employees.

Giving Matters

The annual Giving Matters employee giving campaign provides financial assistance to three beneficiary organizations: HealthPartners, United Way Centraide and the Canadian Red Cross. This year, the campaign raised more than $109 000.

''Our two annual giving campaigns, Laurentian Bank in the Community and Giving Matters, are a source of great pride for the Bank. In keeping with our desire to help communities thrive, we are pleased to contribute to the funding of these local organizations. We would also like to thank our employees for their generosity and commitment to these campaigns again this year,'' said Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $47.5 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.9 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]