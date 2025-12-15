MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") announces the conclusion of its 2025 charitable initiatives. Through its "Laurentian Bank in the Community" and "Giving Matters" campaigns, as well as its emergency fund dedicated to the Canadian Red Cross, the Bank donated more than $430,000 this year to local and national organizations.

Laurentian Bank in the Community

The annual corporate giving campaign "Laurentian Bank in the Community" encourages Bank employees working in branches and business service centers to give back to their communities by identifying local charities and non-profit organizations that will receive donations from the Bank.

This year, the Bank is proud to have doubled its contributions to increase local impact, donating nearly $285,000 to 84 local non-profit organizations across the country.

Click here to view the full list of organizations selected by Bank employees.

Giving Matters

The annual employee giving campaign "Giving Matters" provides financial support to three organizations: HealthPartners and its partner network, Tel-jeunes, and United Way. This year, the campaign raised more than $130,000.

"The results of our giving campaigns will have a direct impact on organizations that improve people's lives. Reaffirming our commitment to building stronger and more inclusive communities is an honor. I am proud to see our employees embody these values through their generosity and engagement, which truly make a difference in society," said Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

Media Contact: Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]