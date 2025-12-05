The financial information reported herein is based on the condensed interim consolidated (unaudited) information for the three-month period ended October 31, 2025 and on the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2025, and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as "Laurentian Bank" or the "Bank" and provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust and other products or services. The Bank's 2025 Annual Report (which includes the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis) will be available today on the Bank's website at www.laurentianbank.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of $139.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.84 for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the year ended October 31, 2024. Return on common shareholders' equity(1) was 4.9% for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with negative 0.7% for the year ended October 31, 2024. Adjusted net income(2) was $147.2 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $3.00 for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with $168.7 million and $3.57 respectively for the year ended October 31, 2024. Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity(1) was 5.2% for the year ended October 31, 2025, compared with 6.1% for the same period one year ago.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, reported net income was $31.5 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.66, compared with net income of $40.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on common shareholders' equity was 4.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 6.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $34.2 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $40.9 million and $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity was 5.0% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 6.2% for the same period one year ago.

"As announced earlier this week, we are significantly accelerating our transition to a specialty commercial bank," said Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank. "Our growth engines--Commercial Real Estate, Equipment and Inventory Financing--continue to deliver solid results, achieving double-digit year-over-year growth. This performance reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us. In addition, our strong capital and liquidity positions provide both resilience and the flexibility to reinvest for future opportunities."



For the three months ended

For the year ended In millions of dollars, except per share and percentage amounts (Unaudited) October 31,

2025

October 31,

2024

Variance

October 31,

2025

October 31,

2024

Variance























Reported basis





















Net income (loss) $ 31.5

$ 40.7

(23) %

$ 139.9

$ (5.5)

n.m. Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.66

$ 0.88

(25) %

$ 2.84

$ (0.41)

n.m. Return on common shareholders' equity(1) 4.6 %

6.2 %





4.9 %

(0.7) %



Efficiency ratio(3) 77.2 %

77.5 %





76.3 %

96.1 %



Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(4) 11.3 %

10.9 %





11.3 %

10.9 %



























Adjusted basis





















Adjusted net income(2) $ 34.2

$ 40.9

(16) %

$ 147.2

$ 168.7

(13) % Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.73

$ 0.89

(18) %

$ 3.00

$ 3.57

(16) % Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity(1) 5.0 %

6.2 %





5.2 %

6.1 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 75.6 %

75.0 %





75.2 %

73.8 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP ratio. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. The MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures section below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (3) This is a supplementary financial measure. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (4) In accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) "Capital Adequacy Requirements" guideline.

Highlights



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars, except when noted (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

Variance

October 31

2024

Variance

October 31

2025

October 31

2024

Variance































Operating results





























Total revenue $ 244,710

$ 246,809

(1) %

$ 250,771

(2) %

$ 983,672

$ 1,018,209

(3) % Net income (loss) $ 31,481

$ 37,463

(16) %

$ 40,661

(23) %

$ 139,874

$ (5,499)

n.m. Adjusted net income(1) $ 34,232

$ 39,604

(14) %

$ 40,945

(16) %

$ 147,246

$ 168,662

(13) %































Operating performance





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share(2) $ 0.66

$ 0.73

(10) %

$ 0.88

(25) %

$ 2.84

$ (0.41)

n.m. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)(3) $ 0.73

$ 0.78

(6) %

$ 0.89

(18) %

$ 3.00

$ 3.57

(16) % Return on common shareholders' equity(3) 4.6 %

5.0 %





6.2 %





4.9 %

(0.7) %



Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity(3) 5.0 %

5.4 %





6.2 %





5.2 %

6.1 %



Net interest margin(4) 1.79 %

1.82 %





1.77 %





1.83 %

1.79 %



Efficiency ratio(4) 77.2 %

76.9 %





77.5 %





76.3 %

96.1 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio(3) 75.6 %

75.7 %





75.0 %





75.2 %

73.8 %



Operating leverage(4) (0.4) %

(1.1) %





0.7 %





20.0 %

(30.6) %



Adjusted operating leverage(3) 0.1 %

(0.7) %





(2.1) %





(1.9) %

(5.4) %



































Financial position ($ millions)



























Loans $ 36,014

$ 35,779

1 %

$ 35,259

2 %

$ 36,014

$ 35,259

2 % Total assets $ 50,148

$ 49,931

-- %

$ 47,401

6 %

$ 50,148

$ 47,401

6 % Deposits $ 23,999

$ 24,325

(1) %

$ 23,164

4 %

$ 23,999

$ 23,164

4 % Common shareholders' equity(1) $ 2,571

$ 2,557

1 %

$ 2,524

2 %

$ 2,571

$ 2,524

2 %































Basel III regulatory capital ratios





























CET1 capital ratio(5) 11.3 %

11.3 %





10.9 %





11.3 %

10.9 %



Total risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(5) $ 20,700

$ 20,451





$ 20,862





$ 20,692

$ 20,862



































Credit quality





























Gross impaired loans as a % of loans(4) 1.18 %

1.17 %





1.07 %





1.18 %

1.07 %



Net impaired loans as a % of loans(4) 0.97 %

0.98 %





0.88 %





0.97 %

0.88 %



Provision for credit losses as a % of average loans(4) 0.20 %

0.12 %





0.12 %





0.17 %

0.17 %



































Common share information





























Closing share price(6) $ 33.30

$ 30.81

8 %

$ 26.08

28 %

$ 33.30

$ 26.08

28 % Price / earnings ratio(4) 11.7 x

10.1 x





(63.6) x





11.7 x

(63.6) x



Book value per share(3) $ 57.67

$ 57.70

-- %

$ 57.36

1 %

$ 57.67

$ 57.36

1 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.47

$ 0.47

-- %

$ 0.47

-- %

$ 1.88

$ 1.88

-- % Dividend yield(4) 5.6 %

6.1 %





7.2 %





5.6 %

7.2 %



Dividend payout ratio(4) 70.9 %

64.5 %





53.3 %





66.3 %

n.m.



Adjusted dividend payout ratio(3) 64.8 %

60.5 %





52.9 %





62.6 %

52.7 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures section below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025.These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (2) The sum of the quarterly earnings per share may not be equal to the cumulative earnings per share due to rounding. (3) This is a non-GAAP ratio. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures section below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (4) This is a supplementary financial measure. For additional information, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures section below and beginning on page 20 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (5) In accordance with OSFI's "Capital Adequacy Requirements" guideline. Refer to the Capital Management section beginning on page 36 of the 2025 Annual Report for additional information. (6) Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) closing market price.

Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Bank's underlying and ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, referred to throughout this document as adjusted measures, exclude items identified as adjusting items. Adjusting items consist of certain items of significance that arise from time to time which management believes are not indicative of underlying business performance, as well as the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Bank's financial statements and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. The Bank believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to readers in obtaining a better understanding of how management assesses the Bank's performance and in analyzing trends.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the primary financial statements of the Bank.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES -- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

October 31

2024

October 31

2025

October 31

2024



















Total revenue $ 244,710

$ 246,809

$ 250,771

$ 983,672

$ 1,018,209



















Less: Adjusting items, before income taxes

















Profit on sale of assets under administration(1) --

--

(13,959)

(875)

(13,959) Adjusted total revenue $ 244,710

$ 246,809

$ 236,812

$ 982,797

$ 1,004,250



















Non-interest expenses $ 188,840

$ 189,759

$ 194,458

$ 750,090

$ 978,872



















Less: Adjusting items, before income taxes

















Restructuring and other impairment charges(2) 3,741

2,909

16,463

10,899

72,483 P&C Banking segment impairment charges(3) --

--

--

--

155,933 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) --

--

333

--

9,786

3,741

2,909

16,796

10,899

238,202 Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 185,099

$ 186,850

$ 177,662

$ 739,191

$ 740,670



















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 37,831

$ 45,922

$ 45,873

$ 172,547

$ (22,215)



















Adjusting items, before income taxes (detailed above) 3,741

2,909

2,837

10,024

224,243 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 41,572

$ 48,831

$ 48,710

$ 182,571

$ 202,028



















Reported net income (loss) $ 31,481

$ 37,463

$ 40,661

$ 139,874

$ (5,499)



















Adjusting items, net of income taxes

















Profit on sale of assets under administration(1) --

--

(12,110)

(643)

(12,110) Restructuring and other impairment charges(2) 2,751

2,141

12,145

8,015

53,333 P&C Banking segment impairment charges(3) --

--

--

--

125,629 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(4) --

--

249

--

7,309

2,751

2,141

284

7,372

174,161 Adjusted net income $ 34,232

$ 39,604

$ 40,945

$ 147,246

$ 168,662



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 29,545

$ 32,214

$ 38,725

$ 125,504

$ (17,925)



















Adjusting items, net of income taxes (detailed above) 2,751

2,141

284

7,372

174,161 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 32,296

$ 34,355

$ 39,009

$ 132,876

$ 156,236

(1) The profit on sale of assets under administration resulted from the sale of assets under administration of Laurentian Bank Securities' (LBS) retail full-service investment broker division in the fourth quarter of 2024 and of LBS' discount brokerage division in the first quarter of 2025. The profit on sale of assets under administration is included in the Other income line item. For additional information, refer to the Business Highlights section beginning on page 22 of the 2025 Annual Report including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025. These pages are incorporated herein by reference. (2) In 2025, restructuring and other impairment charges primarily stemmed from the Bank's ongoing efforts to streamline its technology infrastructure and organizational structure, as well as from revised estimates related to lease contracts for corporate office premises. In 2024, restructuring and other impairment charges mainly resulted from the Bank's decision to suspend the Advanced Internal-Ratings Based (AIRB) approach to credit risk project and to reduce its leased corporate office premises in Toronto, as well as from the simplification of the Bank's technology infrastructure, organizational structure and headcount reduction. Restructuring and other impairment charges mainly comprised of impairment charges, severance charges, professional fees and charges related to leases and other, and are included in the Impairment and restructuring charges line item. (3) The Personal and Commercial (P&C) Banking segment impairment charges related to the impairment of the P&C Banking segment as part of the goodwill impairment test performed as at April 30, 2024. Impairment charges were included in the Impairment and restructuring charges line item. (4) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions and was included in the Other non-interest expenses line item.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES -- CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

October 31

2024

October 31

2025

October 31

2024



















Shareholders' equity $ 2,881,820

$ 2,855,470

$ 2,828,484

$ 2,881,820

$ 2,828,484



















Plus (less):

















Preferred shares and other equity instruments (245,682)

(245,682)

(245,554)

(245,682)

(245,554) Cash flow hedge reserve(1) (64,763)

(53,197)

(58,750)

(64,763)

(58,750) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,571,375

$ 2,556,591

$ 2,524,180

$ 2,571,375

$ 2,524,180



















Impact of averaging month-end balances(2) (14,666)

(19,615)

(20,089)

(28,754)

22,861 Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,556,709

$ 2,536,976

$ 2,504,091

$ 2,542,621

$ 2,547,041

(1) The cash flow hedge reserve is presented in the Accumulated other comprehensive income line item. (2) Based on the month-end balances for the year.

Business Highlights

Transactions Announced On December 2, 2025

On December 2, 2025, Laurentian Bank and National Bank of Canada (directly or through one or more affiliates) ("National Bank") have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Laurentian Bank's retail and SME banking portfolios (the "Retail/SME Transaction"). Laurentian Bank and National Bank have also entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the sale to National Bank of Laurentian Bank's syndicated loan portfolio (the "Syndicated Loan Transaction" and, collectively with the Retail/SME Transaction, the "National Bank Transactions").

In parallel, Fairstone Bank of Canada has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Acquisition Transaction Agreement") to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Laurentian Bank (the "Laurentian Bank Shares") (the "Acquisition Transaction" and, collectively with the Retail/SME Transaction, the "Transactions").

The National Bank Transactions will be fully settled in cash and cash equivalents, with the final consideration based on outstanding balances at closing. The final consideration for the Syndicated Loan Transaction will be the outstanding balance of the purchased loans at closing, minus $50 million. If the purchase price was calculated as at July 31, 2025, the aggregate purchase price of the Retail/SME Transaction (including related premium) and the Syndicated Loan Transaction (including related discount) would approximate net book value.

Refer to the Press Release issued on December 2, 2025 and to the Business Highlights section in the Bank's 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025, for additional information about the Transactions and the Syndicated Loan Transaction.

Our Strategic Plan In Action

The "Our Path Forward" strategic plan, presented in the prior fiscal year, sets out the Bank's approach to the financial services industry and outlines its specialized approach.

Since announcing its strategic plan, the Bank has remained focused on delivering the goals it set to transform the organization and achieve its medium-term financial targets. While work is still ongoing, concrete steps have been taken to build a stronger, more sustainable, and more profitable Laurentian Bank.

In 2025, the Bank advanced its strategic transformation by sharpening its focus, reinforcing its operational foundation, and investing in future-ready capabilities. These initiatives reflect our commitment to sustainable performance, guided by the principles of specialization, simplification, and efficiency.

A key area of progress was the Bank's enhanced commercial specialization, which strengthens our ability to serve targeted markets with deep sector expertise. This strategic focus positions Laurentian Bank to deliver differentiated value and drive long-term growth.

Our roadmap for 2025 was ambitious. We are proud to report that we delivered against our plan, achieving several transformational milestones. Notably, the deployment of cloud-based systems has significantly improved our operational efficiency, resilience, and customer experience. These investments are foundational to building a bank that is agile, secure, and well-positioned for the future. Operational resiliency and redundancy were also meaningfully enhanced, enabling the Bank to respond swiftly to change, maintain stability, and ensure consistent service delivery to our clients.

Employee engagement remained strong throughout the year, with participation rates reaching 87% and engagement levels at 82%. These results are particularly noteworthy given the scale of transformation underway, and they underscore the dedication and adaptability of our workforce.

Medium-term Financial Targets

As a result of the strategic developments announced on December 2, 2025, further detailed above, the Bank is withdrawing its previously disclosed medium-term financial targets introduced in May 2024. The Bank will continue to focus on executing its commercial banking strategy and delivering value through disciplined capital management, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer solutions.

Consolidated Results

Three months ended October 31, 2025 financial performance

Net income was $31.5 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $40.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $34.2 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $40.9 million and $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures section for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Total revenue

Total revenue decreased by $6.1 million to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $250.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to a decrease in other income, as detailed below.

Net interest income increased by $8.8 million or 5% to $182.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $173.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by favourable shifts in the Bank's business mix and growth of average earning assets. The net interest margin was 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily for the same underlying reasons.

Other income decreased by $14.8 million to $62.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $76.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a $14.0 million gross profit related to the sale of assets under administration of LBS' retail full-service investment broker division recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. Other income categories remained relatively stable year-over-year for the fourth quarter.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $7.6 million. This increase primarily reflects higher provisions on impaired loans partly offset by higher releases on performing loans. The provision for credit losses as a percentage of average loans was 20 basis points for the quarter, compared with 12 basis points for the same quarter one year ago. Refer to the "Credit risk management" section on pages 43 to 50 of the Bank's MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2025 and to Note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information on provision for credit losses and allowances for credit losses.

Non-interest expenses

Non-interest expenses amounted to $188.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $5.6 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-interest expenses increased by $7.4 million or 4% to $185.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $177.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits amounted to $94.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting higher performance-based compensation and staffing investments in support of ongoing progress towards the Bank's strategic objectives.

Premises and technology costs were $54.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase year-over-year is mainly due to higher technology costs as the Bank pursues investments in its infrastructure and strategic priorities, as well as increased depreciation charges resulting from recently completed projects.

Other non-interest expenses were $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly resulting from lower general operational costs, partially offset by higher professional and advisory service fees to support the Bank's strategic priorities.

Impairment and restructuring charges were $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, impairment and restructuring charges were driven by initiatives to streamline the Bank's organizational structure, as well as from revised estimates related to lease contracts for corporate office premises. In the fourth quarter of 2024, restructuring charges of $16.5 million related to the simplification of the Bank's organizational structure and headcount reduction.

Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio on a reported basis decreased to 77.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 77.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease compared to the prior year is primarily due to lower impairment and restructuring charges related to organizational simplification and headcount reduction undertaken in 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio increased to 75.6% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 75.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, for reasons highlighted in the analysis above.

Income taxes

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the income tax expense was $6.4 million, and the effective income tax rate was 16.8%. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the income tax expense was $5.2 million, and the effective income tax rate was 11.4%. For both quarters, the lower effective income tax rate, compared to the statutory income tax rate, is attributed to a lower taxation level on income from foreign operations.

Three months ended October 31, 2025 compared with three months ended July 31, 2025

Net income was $31.5 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $37.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income was $34.2 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $39.6 million and $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measure section for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. Net income available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 included only the quarterly dividend declared on the Preferred Shares Series 13. In contrast, the figure in the third quarter of 2025 included the semi-annual interest payment on Limited Recourse Capital Notes in addition to the quarterly dividend declared on the Preferred Shares Series 13.

Total revenue decreased by $2.1 million to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $246.8 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income decreased by $3.2 million to $182.7 million, primarily driven by lower interest income, reflecting a decline in average inventory financing loan volumes compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3 basis points compared with 1.82% the third quarter of 2025, mainly for the same reasons.

Other income amounted to $62.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.1 million compared with $60.9 million for the previous quarter. This increase was primarily driven by higher lending fees, reflecting stronger momentum in commercial real estate toward the end of the fourth quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.9 million compared with $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. This increase primarily reflects higher provisions on impaired commercial loans.

Non-interest expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $188.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $189.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest expenses included impairment and restructuring charges of $3.7 million, compared with $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted non-interest expenses amounted to $185.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, primarily due to seasonally lower employee benefits.

Financial Condition

As at October 31, 2025, total assets amounted to $50.1 billion, a 6% increase compared with $47.4 billion as at October 31, 2024 mostly due to the higher level of liquid assets, notably securities, and higher loans.

Liquid assets

As at October 31, 2025, liquid assets as presented on the balance sheet amounted to $13.1 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion compared with $11.2 billion as at October 31, 2024. The Bank continues to prudently manage its level of liquid assets. The Bank's funding sources remain well diversified and sufficient to meet all liquidity requirements. Liquid assets represented 26% of total assets as at October 31, 2025, compared with 24% as at October 31, 2024.

Loans

Loans, net of allowances, stood at $35.8 billion as at October 31, 2025, an increase of $0.8 billion since October 31, 2024. Commercial loans amounted to $17.9 billion as at October 31, 2025, an increase of $1.3 billion or 8% since October 31, 2024 from our growth engines, namely commercial real estate, inventory financing and equipment financing. Personal loans, which amounted to $2.0 billion as at October 31, 2025 decreased by $0.1 billion from October 31, 2024, mainly as a result of a decline in the investment loan portfolio, reflecting the impact of continued market volatility and high interest rates. Residential mortgage loans of $16.1 billion as at October 31, 2025 decreased by $0.4 billion or 2% from October 31, 2024, mainly due to slower housing market activity.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $0.8 billion to $24.0 billion as at October 31, 2025, compared with $23.2 billion as at October 31, 2024. Personal deposits stood at $21.2 billion as at October 31, 2025, an increase of $1.5 billion compared with $19.7 billion as at October 31, 2024. Of note, deposits from advisors and brokers increased by $2.6 billion and personal notice and demand deposits from partnerships decreased by $0.9 billion from October 31, 2024. Personal deposits represented 88% of total deposits as at October 31, 2025, compared with 85% as at October 31, 2024, and contributed to the Bank's sound liquidity position. Business and other deposits decreased by $0.7 billion over the same period to $2.8 billion as at October 31, 2025.

Debt related to securitization activities

Debt related to securitization activities increased by $0.6 billion or 4% compared with October 31, 2024 and stood at $14.1 billion as at October 31, 2025. During the year, new issuances of cost-effective long-term debt related to securitization activities more than offset maturities of liabilities, as well as normal repayments.

Shareholders' equity and regulatory capital

Shareholders' equity stood at $2.9 billion as at October 31, 2025 and increased by $53.3 million compared with October 31, 2024. Retained earnings increased by $44.5 million compared to October 31, 2024, mainly as a result of the sum of the annual net income contribution of $139.9 million, partly offset by dividends and other distributions. Accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $9.1 million compared to October 31, 2024. For additional information, please refer to the Capital Management section of the Bank's MD&A and to the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the year ended October 31, 2025.

The Bank's book value per common share was $57.67 as at October 31, 2025 compared to $57.36 as at October 31, 2024.

The CET1 capital ratio was 11.3% as at October 31, 2025, in excess of the minimum regulatory requirement and the Bank's target management levels. The CET1 capital ratio increased by 40 basis points compared with 10.9% as at October 31, 2024, mainly due to internal capital generation, as well as from a reduction in risk-weighted assets. The Bank met OSFI's capital and leverage requirements throughout the year.

On November 12, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38725 per Preferred Share Series 13, payable on December 15, 2025 (the "Payment Date"), that will be paid out on December 16, 2025, the first business day following the Payment Date, to shareholders of record on December 8, 2025. On December 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on February 1, 2026 (the "Payment Date"), that will be paid out on February 2, 2026, the first business day following the Payment Date, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2026. This quarterly dividend is equal to the dividend declared in the previous quarter and to the dividend declared in the previous year. On December 4, 2025, the Board also determined that shares attributed under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan will be made in common shares issued from Corporate Treasury at no discount.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet(1)

In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) As at October 31

2025

As at October 31

2024







Assets





Cash and non-interest bearing deposits with banks $ 57,769

$ 53,319 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,257,750

1,444,272 Securities





At amortized cost 3,119,046

2,790,453 At fair value through profit or loss 4,384,240

3,142,035 At fair value through other comprehensive income 276,660

167,146

7,779,946

6,099,634 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 4,007,686

3,568,490 Loans





Personal 1,975,613

2,106,426 Residential mortgage 16,131,795

16,537,917 Commercial 17,906,832

16,614,187

36,014,240

35,258,530 Allowances for loan losses (176,330)

(189,377)

35,837,910

35,069,153 Other





Derivatives 285,446

243,087 Premises and equipment 83,597

82,588 Software and other intangible assets 182,055

181,277 Deferred tax assets 149,656

157,844 Other assets 505,881

501,626

1,206,635

1,166,422

$ 50,147,696

$ 47,401,290







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Deposits





Personal $ 21,206,691

$ 19,713,877 Business, banks and other 2,791,903

3,450,077

23,998,594

23,163,954 Other





Obligations related to securities sold short 3,296,412

2,260,941 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,869,657

3,661,575 Derivatives 282,184

333,655 Deferred tax liabilities 66,946

61,461 Other liabilities 1,368,480

1,267,970

8,883,679

7,585,602 Debt related to securitization activities 14,052,700

13,496,457 Subordinated debt 330,903

326,793 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares and other equity instruments 245,682

245,554 Common shares 1,205,807

1,187,107 Retained earnings 1,352,215

1,307,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income 72,185

81,235 Share-based compensation reserve 5,931

6,841

2,881,820

2,828,484

$ 50,147,696

$ 47,401,290

(1) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Consolidated Statement of Income(1)



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

October 31

2024

October 31

2025

October 31

2024



















Interest and dividend income

















Loans $ 479,345

$ 484,400

$ 506,111

$ 1,936,160

$ 2,113,277 Securities 29,844

31,067

27,552

113,555

111,119 Deposits with banks 9,477

8,914

12,797

42,924

62,432 Other 2,215

1,095

643

4,446

12,022

520,881

525,476

547,103

2,097,085

2,298,850



















Interest expense

















Deposits 212,759

223,388

242,229

891,059

1,023,768 Debt related to securitization activities 104,582

100,796

97,047

401,897

375,793 Subordinated debt 4,590

4,589

4,578

18,204

18,220 Other, including derivatives 16,293

10,824

29,371

49,001

161,562

338,224

339,597

373,225

1,360,161

1,579,343



















Net interest income 182,657

185,879

173,878

736,924

719,507



















Other income

















Income from financial instruments 14,127

15,854

14,406

62,218

61,292 Income from mutual funds 11,147

10,543

10,432

42,658

40,691 Lending fees 10,606

9,452

10,730

40,433

50,019 Service charges 6,088

6,122

6,589

24,931

27,166 Card service revenues 5,718

5,663

5,879

23,512

27,958 Fees and securities brokerage commissions 4,958

4,855

4,923

17,654

35,915 Fees on investment accounts 2,535

2,556

2,644

10,293

11,394 Insurance income, net 1,548

1,347

1,328

5,055

6,477 Profit on sale of assets under administration --

--

13,959

875

13,959 Other 5,326

4,538

6,003

19,119

23,831

62,053

60,930

76,893

246,748

298,702



















Total revenue 244,710

246,809

250,771

983,672

1,018,209



















Provision for credit losses 18,039

11,128

10,440

61,035

61,552



















Non-interest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 94,541

96,693

87,225

380,589

388,882 Premises and technology 54,454

53,908

52,118

211,097

205,584 Other 36,104

36,249

38,652

147,505

155,990 Impairment and restructuring charges 3,741

2,909

16,463

10,899

228,416

188,840

189,759

194,458

750,090

978,872



















Income (loss) before income taxes 37,831

45,922

45,873

172,547

(22,215) Income taxes (recovery) 6,350

8,459

5,212

32,673

(16,716) Net income (loss) $ 31,481

$ 37,463

$ 40,661

$ 139,874

$ (5,499)



















Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments 1,936

5,249

1,936

14,370

12,426



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 29,545

$ 32,214

$ 38,725

$ 125,504

$ (17,925)







































Earnings (loss) per share

















Basic $ 0.66

$ 0.73

$ 0.88

$ 2.84

$ (0.41) Diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.73

$ 0.88

$ 2.84

$ (0.41)



















Dividends per common share $ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 1.88

$ 1.88

(1) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

October 31

2024

October 31

2025

October 31

2024 Net income (loss) $ 31,481

$ 37,463

$ 40,661

$ 139,874

$ (5,499)



















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

















Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the Statement of Income

















Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

















Unrealized net gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,237

(497)

92

1,724

817 Reclassification of net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income to net income (52)

(185)

18

(540)

(28)

1,185

(682)

110

1,184

789 Net change in value of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 11,566

(19,598)

12,195

6,013

62,430 Net foreign currency translation adjustments

















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains on investments in foreign operations 16,407

6,778

10,747

9,436

5,169 Net losses on hedges of investments in foreign operations (18,007)

(5,348)

(9,390)

(25,683)

(10,021)

(1,600)

1,430

1,357

(16,247)

(4,852)

11,151

(18,850)

13,662

(9,050)

58,367



















Items that may not subsequently be reclassified to the Statement of Income

















Remeasurement gains (losses) on employee benefit plans (1,894)

2,410

(430)

819

2,246 Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (330)

606

168

1,281

(167)

(2,224)

3,016

(262)

2,100

2,079 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 8,927

(15,834)

13,400

(6,950)

60,446 Comprehensive income $ 40,408

$ 21,629

$ 54,061

$ 132,924

$ 54,947

Income Taxes -- Other Comprehensive Income

The following table shows income tax expense (recovery) for each component of other comprehensive income.



For the three months ended

For the year ended In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) October 31

2025

July 31

2025

October 31

2024

October 31

2025

October 31

2024



















Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

















Unrealized net gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income $ 446

$ (179)

$ 34

$ 621

$ 295 Reclassification of net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income to net income (19)

(67)

6

(195)

(10)

427

(246)

40

426

285



















Net change in value of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 4,166

(7,059)

4,391

2,165

22,478 Net foreign currency translation adjustments

















Net losses on hedges of investments in foreign operations 5,227

--

202

14,294

-- Remeasurement gains (losses) on employee benefit plans (682)

868

(156)

295

808 Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (119)

218

61

461

(60)

$ 9,019

$ (6,219)

$ 4,538

$ 17,641

$ 23,511

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity(1)

In thousands of dollars (Unaudited)



As at October 31

2025

As at October 31

2024











Preferred shares and other equity instruments at beginning of year



$ 245,554

$ 245,558 Net sale (purchase) of other treasury equity instruments



128

(4) Preferred shares and other equity instruments at end of year



245,682

245,554 Common shares at beginning of year



1,187,107

1,177,827 Issuance of common shares



18,700

9,280 Common shares at end of year



1,205,807

1,187,107 Retained earnings at beginning of year



1,307,747

1,405,800 Net income (loss)



139,874

(5,499) Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments



(14,370)

(12,426) Dividends on common shares



(83,150)

(82,314) Remeasurement gains on employee benefit plans



819

2,246 Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income



1,281

(167) Net sale (purchase) of other treasury equity instruments



14

107 Retained earnings at end of year



1,352,215

1,307,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income at beginning of year



81,235

22,868 Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains on investments in foreign operations



9,436

5,169 Net losses on hedges of investments in foreign operations



(25,683)

(10,021) Net change in value of derivatives designated as cash flow hedges



6,013

62,430 Unrealized net gains on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income



1,724

817 Reclassification of net gains on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income to net income



(540)

(28) Accumulated other comprehensive income at end of year



72,185

81,235 Share-based compensation reserve at beginning of year



6,841

6,052 Net change in share-based compensation



(910)

789 Share-based compensation reserve at end of year



5,931

6,841 Total shareholders' equity



$ 2,881,820

$ 2,828,484

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

In thousands of dollars (Unaudited) As at October 31

2025

As at October 31

2024







Cash flow hedges $ 64,763

$ 58,750 Translation of foreign operations 5,714

21,961 Debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,708

524

$ 72,185

$ 81,235

(1) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, Laurentian Bank of Canada and, as applicable its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the Bank) will make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States (U.S.) securities legislation, including, forward-looking statements contained in this document (and in the documents incorporated by reference herein), as well as in other documents filed with Canadian and U.S. regulatory authorities, in reports to shareholders, and in other written or oral communications. These forward-looking statements are made in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements in accordance with, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. They include, but are not limited to; statements regarding the Bank's vision, strategic goals, business plans and strategies, priorities and financial performance objectives; the economic, market, and regulatory review and outlook for Canadian, U.S. and global economies; the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates; the risk environment, including, credit risk, liquidity, and funding risks, and legal and regulatory risk; statements under the heading "Risk Appetite and Risk Management Framework" contained in the 2025 Annual Report, including, the MD&A for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements typically are identified with words or phrases such as "believe", "assume", "estimate", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "vision", "expect", "foresee", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "aim", "target", and expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "will", "intend" or the negative of any of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, which give rise to the possibility that the Bank's predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions may prove to be inaccurate; that the Bank's assumptions may be incorrect (in whole or in part); and that the Bank's financial performance objectives, visions, and strategic goals may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, or indications of whether or not actual results will be achieved. Material economic assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are set out in the 2025 Annual Report under the heading "Outlook", which assumptions are incorporated by reference herein.

Specifically, statements regarding the Acquisition Transaction and the National Bank Transactions (collectively, in this section only, the "Transactions") are all considered to be forward-looking statements.

The Bank cautions readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict or measure, could influence, individually or collectively, the accuracy of the forward-looking statements and cause the Bank's actual future results to differ significantly from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to general and market economic conditions; inflationary pressures; the dynamic nature of the financial services industry in Canada, the United States, and globally; the risk that the Transactions will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated; that the Transactions may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required Laurentian Bank shareholder in respect of the Acquisition Transaction and regulatory approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Transactions or for other reasons; the risk that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; the negative impact that the failure to complete the Transactions, for any reason, could have on the price of the Laurentian Bank Shares or on the business of Laurentian Bank; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transactions; risks relating to Laurentian Bank's ability to retain and attract key personnel during and following the interim period; the possibility of litigation relating to the Transactions; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Transactions, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; and those other risks discussed in greater detail under the "Other Risks That May Affect Future Results" section of Laurentian Bank's 2025 Annual Report; risks relating to credit, market, liquidity, funding, insurance, operational and regulatory compliance (which has resulted in, or which could lead to, the Bank being subject to various legal and regulatory proceedings, the potential outcome of which could include regulatory restrictions, and orders to pay damages, penalties, and fines); reputational risks; exposure to, and resolution of, significant litigation or regulatory matters, the appeal of favourable outcomes and our ability to successfully appeal adverse of such matters, and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such matters; competitive and systemic risks; supply chain disruptions; geopolitical events and uncertainties; government sanctions and tariffs (both domestic and foreign); conflict, war, or terrorism; and various other significant risks discussed in the risk-related portions of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report, such as those related to: Canadian and global economic conditions; Canadian housing and household indebtedness; technology, information systems and cybersecurity; technological disruption, privacy, data and third party related risks; competition; the Bank's ability to execute on its strategic objectives; digital disruption and innovation (including, emerging fintech competitors); changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies; tax risk and transparency; fraud and criminal activity; human capital; business continuity; emergence of widespread health emergencies or public health crises; environmental and social risks including, climate change; and various other significant risks, as described beginning on page 40 of the 2025 Annual Report, including the MD&A, which information is incorporated by reference herein. The Bank further cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Bank's forward-looking statements to make decisions involving the Bank, investors, financial analysts, and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, uncertainties, and current and potential events.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference represent the views of management of the Bank only as at the date such statements were or are made, are presented for the purposes of assisting investors, financial analysts, and others in understanding certain key elements of the Bank's financial position, current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Bank's business and anticipated financial performance and operating environment and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made by the Bank or on its behalf whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities legislation. Additional information relating to the Bank can be located on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Access to Quarterly Results Materials

This press release can be found on the Bank's website at www.laurentianbank.ca, in the About us section under the News releases tab, and the Bank's Report to Shareholders, Investor Presentation and Supplementary Financial Information can be found in the About us section under the Investor relations tab, Quarterly results.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

