Laurentian Bank of Canada

Dec. 10, 2025

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces a decrease to its US base rate in Canada of 25 basis points from 7.50% to 7.25%, effective December 11, 2025.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

