MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) is pleased to announce the publication of its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and its management proxy circular to its common shareholders. The document is available on the Bank's website. The circular contains information about Laurentian Bank's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the elections of Laurentian Bank's Board of Directors, the appointment of its auditor and information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation.

We encourage shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible so their shares are represented at the annual meeting, and we remind shareholders they can attend the annual meeting live through the LUMI platform accessible at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/, password "laurentian2025" (case sensitive) or on site at 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, office 3610. To learn more about Laurentian Bank's performance in 2024, please refer to our 2024 Annual Report.

ESG Report

Laurentian Bank is also publishing its 2024 ESG report today. This report includes the annual declaration and the declaration on energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This declaration demonstrates the progress the Bank has made during the year towards its objective of reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 35% by 2030.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

Source : Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, (438) 364-1596, [email protected]