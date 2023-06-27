MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Newcomer Women's Services Toronto (NEW) as part of the Bank's Giving Beyond Numbers™ program, supporting economic inclusion for New to Canada communities. Founded in 1983, Newcomer Women's Services Toronto (NEW) empowers newcomer women and their families in building a life in Canada by connecting them to social and economic opportunities and fostering a sense of belonging. The Bank's donation will support NEW's daily operations.

The Giving Beyond Numbers™ program embodies the Bank's unwavering commitment to fostering economic inclusion and empowerment for underrepresented groups. It focuses on supporting organizations across the country that strive to integrate newcomers and refugees economically, as well as those addressing economic inequities faced by marginalized communities, including racialized groups, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, Indigenous peoples, and individuals with disabilities.

Quotes

"Laurentian Bank is deeply committed to fostering economic inclusion and empowerment for underrepresented groups. We believe in the transformative power of financial support and education to boost the social, cultural, and economic resilience of newcomer women and their families. We are excited to see the impact of our partnership with Newcomer Women's Services Toronto, as we strive together to build a more equitable future for all." — Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank

"Newcomer Women's Services Toronto (NEW) is thrilled of its new partnership with Laurentian Bank. Thanks to the Bank's generous contribution and donation of $25,000 that will enable NEW to continue its critical work in the community to support newcomer women and their families, and to continue delivering evidence-based programs that advance newcomer women social, culture and economic integration and resilience."— Sara Asalya, Executive Director of Newcomer Women's Services Toronto

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.7 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

About Newcomer Women's Services Toronto

The Newcomer Women's Services Toronto (NEW) is an award-winning not-for-profit charity organization that was founded by a group of Latin American refugees in 1983 with a vision of strong women building strong communities. A multi-service agency with operations in three Toronto locations serving thousands of immigrants and refugees annually. The agency was awarded a Non-profit Employer of Choice Award in 2020! The Canadian Non-profit Employer of Choice™ Awards (NEOC) recognizes organizations across Canada that have committed themselves to better business management practices to achieve their mission. With almost 40 years of operations, NEW has been providing settlement, employment, skills development, youth programs and services, as well as English language training for newcomers. NEW also delivers special programs focused on immigrant women empowerment, leadership, mentorship and career advancement and resilience.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (514) 451-3201; Sara Asalya, Executive Director, Newcomer Women's Services Toronto, [email protected], (416) 230-9717