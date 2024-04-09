LAURENTIAN BANK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

News provided by

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Apr 09, 2024, 15:55 ET

MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2024, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Candidate

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Sonia Baxendale

15,087,662

91.36 %

1,426,468

8.64 %

Andrea Bolger

15,062,919

91.21 %

1,451,211

8.79 %

Michael T. Boychuk

14,910,359

90.29 %

1,603,771

9.71 %

Johanne Brunet

15,059,561

91.19 %

1,454,569

8.81 %

Laurent Desmangles

15,067,758

91.24 %

1,446,372

8.76 %

Suzanne Gouin

15,047,334

91.12 %

1,466,796

8.88 %

Jamey Hubbs

15,072,997

91.27 %

1,441,133

8.73 %

David Mowat

15,025,849

90.99 %

1,488,281

9.01 %

Éric Provost

15,074,013

91.28 %

1,440,117

8.72 %

Paul Stinis

15,065,273

91.23 %

1,448,857

8.77 %

Nicholas Zelenczuk

14,831,949

89.81 %

1,682,181

10.19 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Laurentian Bank 

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (438) 889-3220; Andrew Chornenky, Vice President, Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (416) 846-4845

Organization Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers. Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to...