LAURENTIAN BANK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2024, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 15,087,662 91.36 % 1,426,468 8.64 % Andrea Bolger 15,062,919 91.21 % 1,451,211 8.79 % Michael T. Boychuk 14,910,359 90.29 % 1,603,771 9.71 % Johanne Brunet 15,059,561 91.19 % 1,454,569 8.81 % Laurent Desmangles 15,067,758 91.24 % 1,446,372 8.76 % Suzanne Gouin 15,047,334 91.12 % 1,466,796 8.88 % Jamey Hubbs 15,072,997 91.27 % 1,441,133 8.73 % David Mowat 15,025,849 90.99 % 1,488,281 9.01 % Éric Provost 15,074,013 91.28 % 1,440,117 8.72 % Paul Stinis 15,065,273 91.23 % 1,448,857 8.77 % Nicholas Zelenczuk 14,831,949 89.81 % 1,682,181 10.19 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

