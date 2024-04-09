LAURENTIAN BANK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS
Apr 09, 2024, 15:55 ET
MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2024, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Sonia Baxendale
|
15,087,662
|
91.36 %
|
1,426,468
|
8.64 %
|
Andrea Bolger
|
15,062,919
|
91.21 %
|
1,451,211
|
8.79 %
|
Michael T. Boychuk
|
14,910,359
|
90.29 %
|
1,603,771
|
9.71 %
|
Johanne Brunet
|
15,059,561
|
91.19 %
|
1,454,569
|
8.81 %
|
Laurent Desmangles
|
15,067,758
|
91.24 %
|
1,446,372
|
8.76 %
|
Suzanne Gouin
|
15,047,334
|
91.12 %
|
1,466,796
|
8.88 %
|
Jamey Hubbs
|
15,072,997
|
91.27 %
|
1,441,133
|
8.73 %
|
David Mowat
|
15,025,849
|
90.99 %
|
1,488,281
|
9.01 %
|
Éric Provost
|
15,074,013
|
91.28 %
|
1,440,117
|
8.72 %
|
Paul Stinis
|
15,065,273
|
91.23 %
|
1,448,857
|
8.77 %
|
Nicholas Zelenczuk
|
14,831,949
|
89.81 %
|
1,682,181
|
10.19 %
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be filed on SEDAR+.
At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.
Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration.
We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.
For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (438) 889-3220; Andrew Chornenky, Vice President, Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], (416) 846-4845
