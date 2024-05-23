MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") today announced the upcoming retirement of William Mason, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Mason has been an integral part of the Bank since 2018, playing a pivotal role in fostering a robust risk-aware culture and driving long-term business success.

During his tenure, Mr. Mason spearheaded initiatives that prioritized resilience and adaptability, ensuring effective credit origination through strong adjudication, prudent loss reserving, and comprehensive credit portfolio management. His leadership has been instrumental in safeguarding Laurentian Bank's stability and growth.

Laurentian Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian De Broux as the new Chief Risk Officer, starting June 17, 2024. Mr. De Broux returns to Laurentian Bank with extensive experience and a deep understanding of its ecosystem, having played a fundamental role in key strategic initiatives during his previous tenure.

"We are excited to welcome Christian back to Laurentian Bank, his expertise and experience in risk management will be crucial as we navigate the future." said Éric Provost, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank. "We thank William for his dedication and wish him the very best as he embarks on this new chapter of his life."

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Mason will remain with Laurentian Bank as Special Advisor to the CEO, CRO, and the Board until the end of the fiscal year, while supporting Mr. De Broux in his new role.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States.

We protect, manage and grow $48.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.5 billion in assets under administration. We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], 438 889-3220