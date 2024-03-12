LAUREN BLOOM RECOGNIZED BY BENEFITS AND PENSIONS MONITOR IN 2024 ELITE WOMEN SPECIAL REPORT

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., is pleased to announce Lauren Bloom's inclusion in Benefits and Pensions Monitor's Elite Women 2024 special report, showcasing distinguished contributors in the benefits and pensions industry. Bloom serves as head of Canada Distribution for the company's Americas division and is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc.

Lauren Bloom, T. Rowe Price

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Benefits and Pensions Monitor, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "The standard of nominees was of such a high caliber that the winners are the select few who stood apart. Lauren Bloom should be proud of her recognition, it's due to her professionalism, passion and impact on the Canadian benefit and pension sector."

Since taking on the role as head of Canada in 2022, Bloom has focused on leveraging T. Rowe Price's global investment platform to best serve consultants, financial intermediaries, and institutional clients throughout Canada. She was previously head of intermediary and defined contribution, Canada. Before joining T. Rowe Price, Bloom spent 10 years in various roles with CI Institutional Asset Management. Bloom earned a Bachelor of Management and organizational studies degree in finance and accounting from the University of Western Ontario. She also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"This recognition underscores Lauren's dedication to excellence and her continued commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients," said Chris Newman, head of Americas for T. Rowe Price. "We are grateful to and applaud Benefits and Pensions Monitor's Intelligence Unit for honoring Lauren's professional contributions to the Canadian wealth sector."

To celebrate International Women's Day, Benefits and Pensions Monitor's Elite Women 2024 will be available in March. Additional details can be found here.

ABOUT 2024 BENEFITS AND PENSIONS MONITOR (BPM) ELITE WOMEN:

In October 2023, BPM invited professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional female leaders for the inaugural Elite Women list. Nominees had to be working in a role that related to, interacted with or in some way impacted the financial services industry, and to have demonstrated a clear passion for the benefits and pensions industry.

Nominators were asked to provide details of their nominee's achievements and initiatives over the past 12 months, including specific examples of their professional accomplishments and contributions to the industry as a whole.

The BPM team reviewed all nominations, examining how each individual had made a meaningful contribution to the industry, to narrow down the list of 45 Elite Women.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.51 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material was prepared for use in the United States for U.S.-based plan sponsors, consultants, and advisors, and the material reflects the current retirement environment in the U.S. It is also available to Canadian-based plan sponsors, consultants, and advisors for reference. There are many differences between the two nations' retirement plan offerings and structures. Therefore, this material is offered to accredited investors in Canada for educational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer of any product or service.

Canada - This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

202403-3433149

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

For further information: Lara Naylor, 410-215-7998, [email protected]