Laundry Made Simple: Whirlpool Canada Introduces Swash™ Laundry Detergent

A Leading Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Company Enters New Product Category with Detergent Launch, Available at Select Retailers Nationally and at swashcanada.ca

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Whirlpool Canada, an affiliate of Whirlpool Corporation which is a global leading kitchen and laundry appliance company*, launches Swash™ laundry detergent. A first-ever for Whirlpool, Swash™ liquid laundry detergent is designed to not only help you clean, but also care for your belongings. With its Precision Pour Cap that dispenses the detergent for you, and ultra-concentrated formula that gets four times more loads with the same amount of detergent versus a traditional 2x detergent, the Swash™ brand marks the company's entry into the laundry detergent category.

When it comes to laundry, the common misconception is that more detergent is always better. The practice of using more detergent than you need can actually leave residue on clothing as well as build-up in your washer over time. "We estimate that Canadians wash a couple billion loads of laundry every year. As experts in the laundry industry, we saw a real need to simplify the laundry process for consumers with a product that makes it easy to get the right amount of detergent and help boost your washer's ability to fight stains," said Mareike Greve, Senior Category Manager for Swash™ at Whirlpool Canada. "With Swash brand, there's no room for excess. The specially designed Precision Pour Cap takes the guesswork out of dosing, and we package it up in a compact, intelligent bottle design."

Additional Product Information:

With more than 100 years of laundry experience, Whirlpool is an expert in the art and science of cleaning. Swash™ laundry detergent allows consumers to clean and care for their clothes.

Precision Pour Cap : No more guessing. The Precision Pour Cap dispenses the amount of detergent needed for regular size loads in just one squeeze. No more, no less.

: No more guessing. The Precision Pour Cap dispenses the amount of detergent needed for regular size loads in just one squeeze. No more, no less. Ultra-Concentrated: This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 83 regular loads. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines.

This ultra-concentrated detergent washes up to 83 regular loads. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines. Helps Fight Stains : Specially designed to help boost your washer's ability to fight stains.

: Specially designed to help boost your washer's ability to fight stains. Scents : With a fragrance and unscented option, your clothes will smell fresh and clean.

: With a fragrance and unscented option, your clothes will smell fresh and clean. Pure Linen: Refresh your clothes with a classic, clean scent you'll love to put on.



Free & Clear: No perfumes, fragrances or dyes for a simple solution.

The newly introduced Swash™ laundry detergent is now available at select retailers nationally and swashcanada.ca, with an MSRP of $17.99. To learn more visit swashcanada.ca.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centres. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

For further information: Media Contact: Meghan Boyd, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, [email protected]