Launching the Contest "Étudier en enseignement, ça me parle!"

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) is proud to launch the contest "Étudier en enseignement, ça me parle!" as part of the national campaign "Enseigner, ça me parle!".

In response to the current shortage of Francophone teachers, the worst that the French-language education system has ever known, the CTF/FCE wishes to offer moral and financial support to Canadian youths who want a teaching career. The Federation will grant five scholarships of $5,000 each through its "Étudier en enseignement, ça me parle!" contest.

CTF/FCE President, Shelley L. Morse, explains: "To start with, teaching is an extremely rewarding occupation! By seizing the opportunity to join the teaching community, young people are also grasping the possibility of having a positive influence on future generations, in Canada and elsewhere. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring the vitality and renewal of our Francophone communities."

All of the students enrolled in a French-language Faculty of Education in Canada (outside Quebec) are eligible. The contest is open until March 12, 2021, 11:59 p.m., and the winners will be selected on March 19, 2021. For contest terms and conditions and to enter, see: https://www.cameparle.ca/a-ton-tour/ (in French only).

Highlights

The campaign "Enseigner, ça me parle!" is possible thanks to funding from Canadian Heritage under the 2018–2023 Action Plan for Official Languages.

Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession.

A national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents more than 300,000 elementary and secondary school teachers in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Teachers' Federation

For further information: Media contact: Julie Savard-Shaw, Canadian Teachers' Federation, [email protected], Mobile: 613-408-4658

Related Links

http://www.ctf-fce.ca

