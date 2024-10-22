Launch of the Traction Program - Intelcom | Dragonfly partners with Olympic athletes in new Traction Program

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Intelcom | Dragonfly, a leading Canadian company in last-kilometre logistics and parcel delivery, is proud to announce the launch of its new Traction Program in support of amateur and next generation athletes. The program offers financial support to empower athletes to reach their full potential while also promoting well-being and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Intelcom unveils the program's first lineup of world-class amateur athletes:

- Eliot Grondin, snowboard cross athlete, silver and bronze medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Crystal Globe winner at the 2024 World Cup;

- Laurence St-Germain, alpine ski racing athlete, 2023 World Champion, 2018 and 2022 Olympic athlete;

- Lauriane Genest, track cyclist, bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, gold medallist at the 2023 Pan American Championships.

These Quebec athletes join Tristan Lemire, a downhill mountain bike racer already benefiting from Intelcom sponsorship and currently competing in the World Cup circuit.

"We are honoured to support these four outstanding athletes whose talent and commitment to excellence has been recognized at the international level, says Jean-Sébastien Joly, President and CEO of Intelcom | Dragonfly. "Eliot, Laurence, Lauriane, and Tristan are an inspiration to us all. We are honored to support them through their pre- and post-Olympic seasons."

Ongoing support

Intelcom | Dragonfly aims to be a key partner, helping amateur athletes achieve their full potential by providing a stable revenue stream and personalized support. "The Traction Program reflects our commitment to supporting these exceptional athletes in their pursuit of excellence," Joly says.

Intelcom | Dragonfly understands that an amateur athlete's journey is a demanding one, and that their needs extend far beyond the run-up to the Olympic Games. The company is focused on offering them resources and financial support at every stage in their career.

Athlete quotes

"A program like this is essential for amateur athletes. Sponsors often focus on the Olympic season. But there are three years of training leading up to that point. For athletes like us, it's reassuring to know that a company is behind us through the trials and tribulations of a season, not just when the world's cameras are focused on our Olympic performance." - Lauriane Genest, track cyclist

"What I appreciate about this partnership is that a Quebec company with an international reputation is betting on homegrown sporting talent. Support like this means the difference between a good and a bad season. If we're constantly worrying about how we're going to pay for everything, we can't focus on the essential, which is performing in our sport. Financial backing can make a huge difference in an amateur athlete's career." - Laurence St-Germain, alpine skier

"In addition to the Olympics, we have the World Cups and World Championships to think about. Intelcom's Traction Program is designed with our well-being and career objectives in mind. I hope Intelcom's generous gesture toward amateur athletes will have a ripple effect on other companies." - Eliot Grondin, snowboard cross athlete

About Intelcom | Dragonfly

Intelcom | Dragonfly has been headquartered in Montréal, Canada, since it was first established in 1986. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge logistics technologies and effective delivery networks. Intelcom | Dragonfly works with leading e-commerce and third-party logistics companies to provide clients with quick, reliable, and predictable last-kilometre parcel service. In 2021, Intelcom launched Dragonfly in Australia. The Dragonfly brand represents the company's activities outside Quebec and across the globe.

For more information on Intelcom and Dragonfly, visit www.intelcom.ca.

