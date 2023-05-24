MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark Quebec's maritime sector conference, the Assises québécoises du secteur maritime, on May 9, 2023, CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, and Sodes, the St. Lawrence Economic Development, launched Cap Saint-Laurent, the online catalogue of actors and partners in Quebec's maritime and port sector.

On May 9, CargoM and Sodes launched the Cap Saint-Laurent tool, the online catalog of actors and partners in Quebec’s maritime and port sector. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

Funded by the ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie (MRIF) and the ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE), Cap Saint-Laurent makes it possible to position Quebec's strategic advantages internationally and expedite the internationalization of its companies, organizations and research centres by providing a wide range of services and business resources, all in one place, for North American and foreign partners who use the major navigable waterway that is the St. Lawrence River.

In addition to being a directory, Cap Saint-Laurent is a showcase for maritime sector achievements. Projects in cargo mobility, cybersecurity, process improvement, agility and decarbonization can address issues and serve as inspiration to implement new solutions. Cap Saint-Laurent is also part of Advantage St. Lawrence, the Quebec government's maritime vision focussed on three priorities: to provide modern, competitive port facilities along the St. Lawrence; to ensure efficient navigation that respects ecosystems; and to provide promising and sustainable development opportunities for communities along the St. Lawrence.

"CargoM and Sodes are proud to collaborate on implementing this tool. The members of our two organizations represent the entire logistics and freight transport sector along the St. Lawrence corridor. Cap Saint-Laurent will become a cornerstone because it will promote synergy among all of our stakeholders, not only in Greater Montreal but throughout Quebec. As the indispensable gateway to North America, able to easily and quickly reach a pool of 135 million consumers, this unique access route, the river, must be strong, sustainable and resilient. The Cap Saint-Laurent tool will contribute to achieving Quebec's action plan for growth and innovation."

- Mathieu St-Pierre, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sodes and Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

"Our marine industry sets us apart on the world stage. Cap Saint-Laurent will support the internationalization of its ecosystem, its expertise and its initiatives with Québec's partners abroad. I am certain that together, we can succeed in making the St. Lawrence River a world-class smart and green economic corridor, thanks to the expertise of all those fully engaged in this sector."

- Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"Our transportation and logistics infrastructure, designed within a sustainable development framework, is burnishing our marine industry's reputation for excellence. With Cap Saint-Laurent, we have a new way to derive value from the St. Lawrence River from a responsible development perspective."

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for Montréal and the Metropolitan Region

To learn more about Cap Saint-Laurent and register your company, visit the website.

About Sodes

The Sodes is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to protect and promote the economic interests of the St. Lawrence. It represents the maritime community, including private and public stakeholders whose activities have a direct or indirect impact on the economy of the river, in all regions of Quebec. The Sodes is the privileged interlocutor of the governments regarding the development and economic life of the St. Lawrence, whether it is in the area of freight and passenger transportation, regional development or the environment.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), from the Government of Quebec and from all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: CargoM, Yves Murray, Project Manager, 514 508-2609 ext. 226, [email protected]; St. Lawrence Economic Development Council (Sodes), Milla Mormul-Dubois, Corporate Communications Advisor, 418 648-4572 ext. 104, [email protected]