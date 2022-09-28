Green investment of nearly $450 million

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montoni Group, in partnership with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) on behalf of some of its clients, and another institutional pension plan, broke ground today on construction of the future Écoparc industrial campus seeking dual certification: Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Gold for Core and Shell and the Canada Green Building Council's Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) standards. Located in the City of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville's industrial Écoparc, the two buildings, with a total surface area of 1.6 million square feet, represent a major investment of more than $450 million that will generate significant spinoffs for the city, creating about 2,000 jobs in the long term. Completion of the work is scheduled for 2024.

Because of its dual certification, this large-scale project will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 50%. Strategically located near Highway 30 and Route 116, two major arteries in the North American logistics chain, the future industrial campus will benefit from an ideal location to optimize the commercial operations of the industries to be established there.

A shared vision of sustainable development

The project partners have common values for the site's sustainable development. This is why they are aiming for the highest Canadian standards in sustainable building, in order to reduce impacts on the environment while maximizing the benefits for the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville population.

The requirements of the ZCB–Design Standard were taken into consideration at the project's planning stage to achieve the objectives of a zero-carbon footprint for the buildings, including energy efficiency with the installation of rooftop photovoltaic panels, and reduction of the building materials' embodied carbon. In addition, the project will target the ZCB–Performance Standard once in operation, to reduce all carbon emissions associated with running the buildings. Offsetting the annual GHG emissions from the buildings' operational carbon will ensure that they are operated without climate impact.

Quotes

"We are proud to have the opportunity to participate in the sustainable development of the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville Écoparc. This is a unique site with strategically located land that will meet the current demand from industries for green buildings. We are always striving to develop industries' most eco-friendly and innovative buildings, and we are also committed to completing this project while contributing to the sustainability and vitality of the region in which we operate."—Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

"The City is proud to collaborate with a team that is driven to pursue the vision of sustainable development that we have for our region's industrial Écoparc. Completion of these new facilities at the cutting edge of environmental innovation in this industrial sector will contribute to making this a vibrant and exciting destination for the companies that will set up here, as well as for the people who will come here to work."—Ludovic Grisé Farand, Mayor of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

"AIMCO's investment in this industrial ecopark furthers our ESG goals while aligning with delivering long-term investment performance on behalf of our clients."— Paul Mouchakkaa, Head of Real Estate atAIMCo

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.3 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a development of more than 6 million square feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Selection Group and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. For more information: www.groupemontoni.com/en/.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta. For more information about AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

