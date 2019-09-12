Launch of the 2020 Person of the Year Awards: A Contest that Recognizes Local Leaders!

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is proud to partner again with Concordia University's John Molson School of Business for the second edition of the Person of the Year Awards. Candidate applications will be received from September 11, 2019 to November 30, 2019 and the contest is open to leaders from across Quebec. Nominations can be recommended or submitted directly online. Go to www.rcgt.com/en/awards to submit or nominate a candidate.

The Person of the Year Awards celebrate business people who are actively involved in the development of local visionary companies and the emergence of tomorrow's talent.

Emilio B. Imbriglio, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton President and CEO said: "The Person of the Year Awards are an opportunity to celebrate trailblazing Quebec leaders who bring local and international exposure to Quebec. The first edition was an undeniable success and we encourage other business leaders to submit their candidacy for this contest."

A productive collaboration between academia and business

Anne-Marie Croteau, Dean of the John Molson School of Business stated: "The Person of the Year Awards are unique in that they help inspire students at the John Molson School of Business. Our goal is to make our teaching as rigorous and practical as possible, so that our graduates are ready to contribute to Quebec's economy and social development. The association between Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton and the John Molson School of Business makes this all the more tangible and relevant for our future leaders."

Award categories

The Person of the Year Awards contest recognizes both established and up-and-coming leaders and those working in the background who make a difference, be it through innovation, international development, strategic transactions or strong leadership.

Eclipse: C-Suite executive or entrepreneur who has contributed to the international advancement of a Quebec -based company and created jobs locally.

C-Suite executive or entrepreneur who has contributed to the international advancement of a -based company and created jobs locally. Glocal : Entrepreneur or executive who has contributed to the international advancement of a Quebec -based company while creating jobs locally .

Entrepreneur or executive who has contributed to the international advancement of a -based company while creating jobs locally Instinct: Leader of an investment team who carried out a transaction that ensures the growth of a local leading-edge business.

Leader of an investment team who carried out a transaction that ensures the growth of a local leading-edge business. Person of the Year: Entrepreneur or executive whose vision and leadership have carried the organization to a new level.

A multifaceted selection committee

The Selection Committee is composed of John Molson School of Business professors and inspiring leaders from the world of business in Quebec:

Hubert Bolduc , President and CEO, Montréal International

, President and CEO, Montréal International Étienne Borgeat , President and CEO and Co-Founder, PsyXnovation

, President and CEO and Co-Founder, PsyXnovation Ingrid Chadwick , Ph. D., Associate Professor, John-Molson School of Business

, Ph. D., Associate Professor, of Business Stéphane Brutus , Professor, John Molson School of Business

, Professor, John Molson School of Business Alexandra Panaccio , Ph. D. , Vice-Rector and Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business

, Vice-Rector and Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business Bastien Poulain , President and CEO and Founder, 1642

Important dates

Candidacies will be received between September 11, 2019 and November 30, 2019. The 16 finalists will be announced in March 2020 and the four winners will be revealed at the Gala event in May 2020 in Montréal.

A look back at the first edition

During the inaugural Person of the Year Awards Gala, more than 500 people gathered at the Salle des pas perdus in Windsor Station to recognize leaders who dared to dream. The first Person of the Year cohort showcased four leaders who, in their own way, contributed to the success of their business and Quebec as a whole: Dominic Gagnon, Co-Founder, Connect&Go, Patrice Marin, Co-Founder, district m and Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner, Clearspring Capital Partners. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., President and CEO, Saputo Inc. received the Person of the Year award. Lastly, Nathalie Lehoux, Happy President of Pacini, received the "Jury's Choice" award.

To find out more about the selection criteria and process and important dates to submit or recommend a candidate, visit www.rcgt.com/en/awards.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's advisors are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals help accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton boasts more than 2,600 professionals, including approximately 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

Together with Grant Thornton LLP, another Canadian firm, and the Grant Thornton global organization, our global footprint spans across more than 135 countries with over 53,000 people who provide real insight, a fresh perspective and agility to keep clients moving ahead.

About John Molson School of Business

Concordia University's John Molson School of Business is one of the largest business schools in the world. Focused on academic excellence, John Molson School of Business provides an engaging learning and research environment that inspires us to go beyond the commonplace for the development of business and society. Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since 1997, John Molson School of Business offers programs at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels. John Molson School of Business's internationally renowned faculty members are constantly pushing the boundaries of business research, and its experiential learning activities provide students with hands-on training that complements classroom instruction. The school's state-of-the-art facilities are housed in the LEED Silver-certified John Molson School of Business Building, the vibrant green centre of Concordia University's Sir George Williams Campus in downtown Montréal.

SOURCE Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

For further information: Francis Letendre, Head - Public Affairs, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Tel.: 514-390-4201, letendre.francis@rcgt.com

