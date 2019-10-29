Launch of Swoop Getaways, powered by Expedia Group, to offer affordable package rates to travellers

Currently, Swoop flies to 17 destinations throughout Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Through Expedia Group, travellers are now able to choose from thousands of accommodations when planning their vacations at FlySwoop.com. Swoop's travellers can also take advantage of competitive package rates if they've booked flights as part of the same trip, saving them, on average, 15 per cent off their hotel price. With plans to grow Swoop's current fleet and the addition of new routes, Swoop Getaways is a positive indication of the airline's growth plans and strong presence in the Canadian airline industry.

"We are always looking for ways to optimize our travellers' experience, from start to finish," says Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "By partnering with Expedia Group, we are making it easier for our valued travellers to customize their vacations at a price-point that works for their lifestyle. This not only benefits our travellers, it paves the way for expanding the offerings Swoop can provide."

Travellers only requiring a flight can also access all Swoop flights directly on Expedia.ca or Swoop's website.

Shelby Reed, Regional Vice President, North America, Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS) brand, Expedia Group says: "As the B2B partnership brand of Expedia Group, we are proud to be fueling Swoop's growth through our Expedia for Partners template solution. Our collaboration enables Swoop to offer both flights and hotels, with competitive package rates, for the first time through its own booking engine.

"Our mission at EPS is to help our travel partners unlock the best possible booking experience for their travellers. Now Swoop can better meet Canadians' demand for more affordable package rates, particularly during this peak season when travellers are looking for a winter escape. We look forward to working closely with Swoop as it continues to solidify its position as a competitive ultra-low-cost airline."

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

About Expedia Partner Solutions

Expedia® Partner Solutions (EPS) is a global B2B partnership brand within Expedia Group. EPS powers the business of leading airlines, top consumer brands, travel agencies and thousands of other partners through its versatile API, online template solutions and powerful agent tools. Twitter: @expediapartners

