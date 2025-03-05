Expedia Group to Introduce Flex Pay for Cruise Bookings

With Flex Pay, travelers can spread their payments over 3 to 24 months, making it easier than ever to plan and pay for their ideal cruise vacation.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), one of the world's leading travel technology companies, has chosen Flex Pay to bring flexible payment options in the US and Canada to travelers booking cruise vacations across five Expedia Group brands including Expedia Cruises, Expedia.com, Travelocity.com, Orbitz.com and Cheaptickets.com. Through this collaboration, travelers can now use Flex Pay, an innovative Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution from Upgrade. This payment option, available across over 750 travel and retail brands, allows travelers to finance their cruise experiences in simple, and affordable monthly installments.

"We believe travel should be accessible to everyone," said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia Cruises at Expedia Group. "With the introduction of Flex Pay, we're not just offering payment options; we're opening doors to experiences that once may have seemed out of reach. By allowing travelers to spread costs over time, we're making dream cruises more attainable and enabling the exploration of the world on one's own terms."

This marks the expansion of a longstanding offering of financing through Flex Pay (formerly Uplift) that enables travelers to enjoy unforgettable cruise adventures while managing their budgets more effectively. Whether exploring the Caribbean, sailing through the Mediterranean, or river cruising in Europe, Expedia Group's extensive cruise offerings cater to every type of traveler, and now they have the opportunity to book now and pay later through Flex Pay.

With its bank partners, Flex Pay has taken the leadership position in cruise financing bringing product innovation that makes travel costs more manageable, including no-interest financing that has proven to increase booking volume, conversion, and order value by 15-25%.1

"We are excited that Expedia Group has chosen Flex Pay, the leader in travel BNPL, to power their cruise booking," said Tom Botts, President of Flex Pay. "This partnership builds on the success of our cruise division, which achieved a 23% year-over-year growth in bookings in 2024, driven by both increased volume and order value. With products like no-interest loans and on-board financing, we take pride in helping partners like Expedia Group and their cruise lines expand their reach, attract more customers, and boost revenue."

Flex Pay offers greater affordability and flexibility, allowing travelers to book cruises with more than 20 cruise brands available on Expedia Group and turn their dream vacations into reality. Through Flex Pay, travelers can spread their payments over 3 to 24 months, making it easier than ever to plan and pay for their ideal cruise vacation.

About Flex Pay

Flex Pay is a Buy Now, Pay Later solution offered by Upgrade, Inc. Upgrade offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking and payment products to mainstream consumers. Upgrade has delivered over $36 billion in affordable and responsible credit to over 6 million customers since its inception in 2017. The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Irvine, California. Loans made through Flex Pay are offered by these lending partners . Upgrade is a financial technology company, not a bank. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com/ and https://www.uplift.com/en-ca/flex-pay/

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands include: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com Follow us on X @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn .

1Flex Pay analysis spanning 2022-2024 transactions.

