Toward a modernized, expanded deposit-return system

Consignaction: the official emblem of the deposit-return system in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 1, the first phase of a major project to modernize and expand Quebec's deposit-refund system will begin across the province. As of that date, all aluminum beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L will be redeemable in addition to all containers that already are. Furthermore, the amount of the deposit on most containers will be increased to 10 cents. Containers recovered through the deposit-return system are 100% recycled.

"Modernization of the deposit-refund system is a circular-economy initiative that the public has been eagerly awaiting. Quebecers have wholeheartedly supported the system and contributed to its success for nearly forty years now," says Normand Bisson, President and CEO, Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA). "Along with all partners in the recovery chain, we are making every effort to accommodate additional volumes and eventually increase the recovery rate from 73% to 90%."

At the same time, the QBCRA will retain the Consignaction brand name as the official emblem of the deposit-refund system in promoting its activities to the general public and stakeholders.

Modernization of the deposit-refund system is a much-needed environmental initiative that aims, on one hand, at recovering and recycling greater numbers of beverage containers and, on the other, at expanding the network of value chains for reclamation of materials, with the overarching goal of reducing our collective ecological footprint. Currently, some 2.5 billion beer and soft-drink containers are redeemable under the system. When modernization and expansion is complete, the number of redeemable containers will have increased to around 5 billion.

November 1, 2023, will mark a significant step forward in the responsible management of residual materials in Quebec. On that day, RECYC-QUÉBEC will transfer responsibility for the deposit-refund system to the QBCRA and beverage container producers, while continuing in its role as a unifying force for the industry and supporting it in this major transition. This initiative is directly contributing to natural-resource conservation by reducing the quantity of materials used for manufacturing.

Main changes coming in Phase 1

Deposit-refund system expanded to include all aluminum beverage containers

The deposit-refund system modernization will be rolled out in two phases. As of November 1, 2023, all beverage aluminum beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L will be redeemable, increasing the annual volume of containers included in the system by more than 300 million units. Aluminum is a material that can be recycled indefinitely. It takes approximately 60 days from the time a can is redeemed and the time it is again available for sale on a retailer's shelves.

Deposit amount standardized to 10 cents

The amount of the deposit will increase to 10 cents for most beverage containers targeted by the new regulation, except for some larger glass bottles of between 500 mL and 2 L, which are already redeemable and for which the amount will be 25 cents. For standardization reasons, the deposit on beer containers (aluminum) of more than 450 mL, previously redeemable for a 20-cent refund, will now be 10 cents. People are invited to immediately return any empty containers in this category that they have, so that they can be refunded 20 cents per container.

"The deposit amount represents a tangible financial incentive that encourages people to return more beverage containers through the deposit-refund system and give them a second life," explains Bisson.

Return sites mapped

Under the new regulation, as of November 1, 2023, all retailers that sell beverages in redeemable containers and that have a sales area greater than 375 m2 (i.e., 4,036 sq ft) will be required to accept returns of redeemable beverage containers, either directly or through a grouping agreement with other retailers. Stores will a sales area equal to or smaller than 375 m2 are not targeted by this requirement, but are invited to take part in the deposit-refund system on a volunteer basis during the first phase of modernization.

Between now and November 1, people will be able to view a map of return sites on the website www.consignaction.ca. The map will be gradually expanded to show a wider range of return sites, including at retailers and in dedicated storefront spaces that will accept larger volumes of containers. By the spring of 2025, there will be some 1,500 Consignaction-branded return sites across Quebec to meet the needs of citizens, companies and charitable organizations alike.

Establishments for on-premises consumption included

All establishments for on-premises consumption, including restaurants and institutional cafeterias will be required to take part in the deposit-refund system as of November 1. Establishments supplying meals to at least 75 people at a time must register on the portal of the QBCRA website: www.arqrc.ca in October.

Phase 2 – Expansion of the deposit-refund system to include all beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L

On March 1, 2025, the system will be expanded to include all beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L, whether made from aluminum, glass, plastic or multi-layer materials, e.g., bottles of wine and spirits, bottles of water as well as juice and milk cartons.

About the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) and Consignaction

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) is the Designated Management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca.

