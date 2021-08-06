Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant will actively participate with all stakeholders in matters related to the protection of our community

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Citizens of Mont-Tremblant are concerned about the future of the entire Mont-Tremblant region and have decided to create a non-profit and apolitical organization, Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant, to ensure harmonious development of the region based on full transparency and community acceptance.

In the last few months, several events and decisions related to real estate development in the region have raised serious questions from Mont-Tremblant citizens. In light of this, concerned citizens have decided to proactively engage for the short, medium and long term future of the Mont-Tremblant region.

Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant envisions a healthy and vibrant community where people love to live. A community managed with care and transparency for the benefit of its citizens who are seeking greater protection for the quality of life in Mont-Tremblant, its environment, its natural beauty of our unique ecosystem with its lakes, rivers, mountains and vegetation.

We wish that Mont-Tremblant protects this natural public treasure. The region is evolving very rapidly and we believe that it is important to ensure that real estate development is better monitored, controlled, sustainable and more integrated with the environment.

Our organization is intended to be a forum for both dialogue and constructive action for those who share our vision of a Mont-Tremblant which is not overexploited.

The founding members of Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant are Pierre Baraby (board member), Dan Cook, Éric La Flèche, Manon Millette (board member), Connor O'Brien and Jean-Luc Trahan (board member and President).

Over 150 people have actively shared our concerns. Anyone interested in getting involved with Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant can reach us via our website (Mont-Tremblant.org), our Facebook page, by email at [email protected] or by writing to us at Les Amis de Mont-Tremblant, C. P. 2652, Mont-Tremblant (Québec) J8E 1B1.

