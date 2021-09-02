GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Researchers from the Observatoire des administrations publiques autochtones (OAPA) and the Observatoire de la politique et de la sécurité de l'Arctique (OPSA) of ENAP have launched an interactive analysis tool that measures the interest of federal election candidates in Indigenous matters.

The interactive tool allows for measuring the level of attention given to these matters, by day, by political party and by riding, among others. Several tools are also available to analyze the type of topics raised and the themes addressed by the candidates.

Updated each day of the campaign, the database allows for real-time tracking of how Indigenous matters are being presented throughout the campaign.

This project continues similar research conducted during the 2019 federal election campaign. The data collected this year will lead to the publication of more detailed analyses of this campaign and comparative analyses with the previous federal election campaign that will be presented in reports published later this year. These analyses will also be presented at a scientific symposium next spring.

The interactive tool is available at: http://pcmg.enap.ca/elections2021/en/

About the École nationale d'administration publique

ENAP is the only French-speaking university in North America specializing in public administration. It is also a vocational school that offers individuals and organizations a complete range of training and services and supports them in meeting the challenges of the public and parapublic sectors. ENAP is evolving WITH AND FOR public actors. / enap.ca

SOURCE École Nationale d'administration publique (ENAP)

For further information: For interview requests: Jean-François Savard, [email protected], 819-592-3227; Mathieu Landriault, [email protected], 819-230-7984

