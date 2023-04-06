L'esprit d'entreprendre en 25 cartes illustrées

QUÉBEC CITY, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, OSEntreprendre is launching the new pedagogical tool L'esprit d'entreprendre en 25 cartes illustrées, developed in collaboration with hundreds of entrepreneurs, specialists, educators, parents and students!

An effective tool to support the development of emotional intelligence and self-knowledge in the context of a project, this set of cards aims to help young people in elementary and secondary schools put into words and nuances the human characteristics of the entrepreneurial spirit.

Intriguing content, for free!

Each card has a funny illustration, a tint slider and three paragraphs of text: a description, an example and an invitation to reflection. The tone is inspiring, playful and positive.

Please visit the OSEntreprendre website to see a selection of cards, download the digital kit for free and discover some ideas for activities to carry out with young people!

In addition to the versions available online, a special edition of a printed card game for the 25th anniversary of OSEntreprendre was distributed to school staff who ordered it when they registered for the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école or the OSEntreprendre Challenge in 2022-23.

About Education Through Entrepreneurial Spirit

Education Through Entrepreneurial Spirit, along with its levers of awareness, experimentation, acknowledgement and self-affirmation, is an excellent pedagogical approach that has a significant impact on student development by contributing to entrepreneurial culture, student perseverance and educational success, personal satisfaction and fulfillment, and career choice. School staff who use this entrepreneurial approach report a renewal of their practices, greater pleasure from teaching, a decrease in behavioural issues and improved classroom management.

About OSEntreprendre

OSEntreprendre has a mission to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. OSEntreprendre mobilizes a large network of partners to encourage and inspire as many people as possible to bring their ideas to life. Recognizing the human adventure of entrepreneurship and encouraging Education Through Entrepreneurial Spirit characterize its actions. For 25 years, OSEntreprendre activities have mobilized more than 1.5 million people, from young people in elementary school through university, business creators and entrepreneurs in Québec's 17 regions.

