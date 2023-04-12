RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Launch Music is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Young Chang, Albert Weber, and Weber to serve the Canadian market. Launch Music – a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian musical instrument (MI) dealers and global MI brands – is now proudly selling Young Chang, Albert Weber, and Weber pianos.

"We are thrilled to be representing Young Chang, Albert Weber, and Weber products for the Canadian market. These brands align very well with our ethos of representing high-quality products that offer fantastic value for the consumer. This is a very versatile line-up of products that offer a wide variety from upright to grand pianos for a wide range of customers, whether you are a beginner or a professional musician," says Michael Gregory, Vice President – Launch Music.

Young Chang believes in the betterment of life through the inspiration of music, never resting on improvement and innovation. Founded in 1956, the company was born when a prominent Korean family with extensive experience in the piano industry embraced the challenge of building a great piano. They have evolved into one of the leading piano manufacturers in the world while keeping the No. 1 market share in Korea. Notably, they are the official piano supplier to globally well-known music landmarks, including the St. Petersburg State Conservatory in Russia, the Vienna Boys' Choir in Austria, and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the United States.

Canadian piano dealers can now enjoy a Canadian source for Young Chang, Albert Weber, and Weber pianos. This means Canadian customers looking to purchase a high-quality instrument will no longer have to deal with issues and costs related to importing from the United States. These piano lines will offer customers a broader range of options, maintaining high standards of quality with prices that are competitive when compared to other high-quality piano brands. Launch Music's first Young Chang shipment is expected to arrive mid-May 2023.

Contact Launch Music to become a Young Chang, Albert Weber, and Weber dealer.

Learn more about Young Chang at:

http://youngchang.com/

